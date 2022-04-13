Ali Wong And Husband Justin Hakuta Break Up After 8 Years of Marriage

Together, the comedy star and the entrepreneur, both 39, welcomed two children: Mari and Nikki. Wong often references Hakuta in her stand-up shows, including in her most recent comedy special, Ali Wong: Don Wong. At one point in the special, which was released to Netflix in February, Wong jokingly recalled how she “pressured the s–t out of my then-boyfriend to propose to me,” only to end up in, as she put it, “monogamy jail.” 

“It was crazy. My wish came true,” she said. “He proposed, we got married, we bought a house, had two kids. Fast-forward to seven years later, present day, I’m, like, I don’t know why I did that. I think that what happened was, at the time, my future in comedy was looking very uncertain. I was really struggling….And I panicked. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can make it in this world on my own. So I better trap this dude who graduated from Harvard Business School so that I don’t end up homeless.’ But now, I know that I can make it on my own. So I kind of wanna just be on my own. Only other married people with kids can empathize with the deep envy I feel towards you single people. OK, you don’t know how free you are.”

