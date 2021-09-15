Alexandra Davis 24 year old Actress Death And What we know So Far!

Alexandra Davis, a Russian-born actress, was found dead in her Siolim apartment, in Siolim (a Goa town, India) on Friday, August 20. Davi was 24 and made Tamil films. Her body was found hanging from the apartment. The police have not yet received an autopsy report. Times of India. A representative of the Russian consulate called for local authorities to investigate Djavi’s accusation of sexual harassment.

Davi was said to have lived at the apartment with her boyfriend. According to reports, police interviewed the man who was not in the apartment when Djavi died. BollywoodLife. Police said that the actresses’ bodies are at a mortuary while they wait for a No Objection Certificate from the Russian consulate to conduct an autopsy.

Goa police are not suspected of foul play but Vikram Varma who represents the Russian consulate Mumbai requested police to investigate a photograph he believes played a part in David’s murder. Davi, the Tamil Nadu capital, reportedly filed a complaint about sexual harassment against a Chennai photographer.

“I was informed that the woman had been hounded and blackmailed by a person in Chennai. After a preliminary inquiry, the Chennai police had found enough evidence to register an FIR and subsequently arrest him,” Varma stated, reports BollywoodLife. Varma said that they “may have other facets which are not clearly visible at this stage” Report on the investigation. Varma indicated that the Russian consulate was following the case closely and would assist local police.

Varma reported that Russian consular officers would supervise the autopsy of Ekaterina Titova, a 34-year-old woman who was also found deceased in her apartment during a separate incident. Tribune of India. “In both cases we are following legal procedure, which is, we have informed the embassy to appoint a representative and inquest proceedings in the meantime are ongoing, “Shobhit Saxena, North Goa’s Superintendent of Police, stated in a statement that foul play had been ruled out in both the cases. “Once the representative is assigned, further medico-legal formalities such as post-mortem examination will be conducted.”

Davi is well-known for her action movie work. Kanchana 3Released in 2019. She posted her Last Instagram photo, July 31. Fans can share condolences via the post. “May your soul rest in peace, “One fan wrote. “Miss you so much RIP, “Another commented. She had more than 29,000 Instagram followers.