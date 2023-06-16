Alexandra Burke shows off huge baby bump on The One Show and opens up about ‘tough’ second pregnancy

ALEXANDRA BURGESS was glowing on The One Show when she spoke about her pregnancy.

After welcoming her first child in July 2017, the former X Factor champion, 34 is now expecting a second with boyfriend footballer Darren Randolph.

3 Alexandra showed her growing bump while she appeared with Leslie Sharp, on The One Show. Credit: BBC

3 The actress and singer was radiant in her appearance Credit: BBC

3 They are expecting a second child together

On Thursday’s The One Show, Alexandra was stunning when she sat with Alex Jones and Roman Kemp.

The Bad Boys singer wore a dress in bright orange during an appearance with actress Leslie Sharp.

Alexandra’s dress highlighted her blossoming bump, and she said: “This is my second pregnancy, it’s tough but it’s such a blessing. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

The actress was interviewed on BBC1 to discuss her new role as an actor in the film Pretty Red Dress, which is now available at cinemas.

Alexandra metDarren is a Republic of Ireland aceIn April 2021 the two began a relationship.

In February last year, they announced that their first baby was on the way.

Alexandra has chosen not to reveal her baby’s gender.

Last year she broke down into tears while appearing on Loose Women, revealing why her daughter is called Little Grape instead on social media.

Alexandra said: “Well I’ve never really spoken about this but obviously I come from X Factor which is a public show.

“I’m very grateful for the platform it’s given me but – I hate getting emotional talking about this – but in the process of me becoming who I am, I asked for this – but my family never [did].”