Alex Newell’s Glee character was trans but she is non-binary in real life, here’s what it means

Glee actor Alex Newell recently won a Tony Award for her performance in Jack O’Brien’s Shucked musical and some fans are confusing her Glee character’s trans identity with hers.

Both Alex and J. Harrison Ghee made history at Tony Awards 2023 after becoming the first openly nonbinary entertainers to win an award for their acting.

J. Harrison (pronouns – they/them) bagged a lead actor Tony for their performance as Jerry/Daphne in Casey Nicholaw’s Some Like It Hot. Alex (pronouns – he, she, they) on the hand won the award for her portrayal of Lulu in Shucked.

Fans celebrated both their ground-breaking achievements. However, a few were confused about whether or not Alex is transgender in real life. Those unversed in the LGBTQ vocabulary wondered what non-binary meant.

Alex Newell isn’t trans but her Glee character was

Alex identifies as non-binary. She is gender nonconforming and uses the he/she/they pronouns. For the unversed, the National Centre for Transgender Equality states that people whose gender is neither male nor female use terms such as nonbinary to describe themselves.

Other terms for those that don’t fit the gender binary are genderqueer, bigender, genderfluid, and more.

Alex famous played Wade/Unique Adams on the hit Fox show Glee. The character appears in season three’s 16th episode.

Fans first meet Alex as Wade, an introverted, insecure high school boy, who has a daring female personality named Unique.

On Glee, Wade was born a man but identifies as a woman. Wade feels comfortable in female clothes but isn’t always able to be his true self.

Alex is often misidentified as transgender due to Glee role

In a 2016 interview with Pride Source, the 30-year-old star revealed she is often misidentified as being transgender due to her Glee role.

When the interviewer asked “Do people ever misidentify you as the character in real life?” the star replied saying, “Absolutely, and still to this day.”

She further recounted an incident when someone misidentified her at an AIDS benefit.

“I was at some AIDS benefit and I was walking the carpet and this one man literally looked at me and said, “So, your character is great, but how far along are you in your transition?”” she shares.

Alex quickly cleared up the confusion saying, “No, no, no, no. My character is transitioning. I’m not. I’m just a little black gay boy from Massachusetts.”

The actor further shared that she did not feel “angry” or “bitter” upon being misidentified. “But that means I’m probably just doing my job that much better. And I’m not angry about it. I’m not bitter about it, that people don’t separate character from real life. It just… it happens,” she shares.

Actor’s Tony Awards speech is heart-warming

Alex won the award for the Featured Actor in a Musical category. The Glee alum received a standing ovation for her historical win.

After getting up on stage, Alex gave a heartwarming speech saying, “Thank you for seeing me Broadway. I should not be up here as a queer, non-binary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts. And to anyone that thinks that they can’t do it, I’m going to look you dead in your face that you can do anything you put your mind to.”