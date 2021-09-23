Alesha Dixon wows fans as she flaunts abs in crop top as she works out at home

Alesha Dixon has posted to her Instagram account to show off her toned abs as she promoted National Fitness Day and a competition for her own brand.

She posted a mirror selfie showing her kneeling down on the ground while wearing her workout gear and her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

She also mentioned Noble Blu, her fitness brand where she sells supplements.

The caption also mentioned a competition for a year’s supply of her own supplements and some personal training.

She wrote: “Happy National Fitness Day peeps! Get up and Get it. There is nothing more powerful than starting on your fitness journey!







“Self care, self love, clarity of mind, letting go of stagnant energy and that inner glow! What more do you need? I start my day with the @noblebluofficial energy supplement to support my workout and to help with recovery, if you want to win a year’s supply and some personal training sessions with @janetmalinowska check out my stories!”

Two weeks ago the star admitted that she’d put on a drunken performance at Ant McPartlin’s wedding.







She admitted that she still hasn’t got her voice back from the Mis-Teeq’s All I Want performance.

Speaking on Angel Scanlon’s Thanks A Million podcast, Alesha said she ‘sounds like Barry White’.

She said: “I’m not thankful for my Barry White voice, oh my goodness. I went to Ant’s wedding and I literally lost my voice. I haven’t got it back since.

“I kind of got pushed on to the microphone at one point and started doing Mis-Teeq’s All I Want. I think I started with the thought, ‘I can’t talk and I feel drunk but let’s go'”

Alesha also mentioned that she ditched her heels part way through the night and danced barefoot with the other celebrities at the part until the early hours of the morning.

The star opened up about her past relationships where she admitted she allowed ‘toxic behaviour’ to take over.

OK! reported that Alesha said: “I do have things where I think, no, I should have made a better choice. I wish that I made a better choice with, for example, men. I’m not one of these people that’s like, ‘oh, it was right at the time’

“No, I was an idiot. And also, I guess the only thing I could be thankful for is that I’m in a place now in a relationship with somebody who I love.”

