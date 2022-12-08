Alert urgently regarding the Google Voice scam that targets online shoppers. Are you at-risk?

AN urgent warning is asking people to be aware of an eerie Google Voice scam that’s targeting online shoppers – are you at risk?

The holidays are just around the corner and consumers need to be cautious about the scams out there that try to take your money.

2 A scam that involves Google Voice is being reported to Floridians Credit: Getty

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody alerted residents to a scam that involved Google Voice.

Users who place ads on online marketplaces are targeted by the scammers, while thieves pose as buyers.

Your goal is to obtain verification codes that will allow you to create Google Voice accounts.

This allows scammers to use your phone number to trick you into sending money.

Moody issued a Consumer Alert alerting Floridians to the fraud, calling it the number one scam of 2022.

“Scammers who successfully create a fraudulent Google Voice number can be difficult to detect—as all paths will lead back to the victim’s primary phone number, not the scammer’s,” Please read the following: Press release from Moody’s office.

The release states that if the fraudster has more information on the victim, it can lead to more damage.

Moody’s office offers several tips to avoid identity theft such as never sharing verification codes with anyone, being wary of deals that seem too good to be true, and not moving conversations about potential transactions from an online marketplace to a phone conversation.

Moody also calls on residents to contact her office about any suspicious material or scams.

