Alert the Dishes: Beauty & the Beast Prequel Series Canceled

By Tom O'Brien
The Beauty and the Beast prequel series is no longer happening. Don’t believe us? Ask the dishes.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, news broke that the House of Mouse’s streaming service had chosen to scrap the highly anticipated series, which was set to take place prior to the events of the Beauty and the Beast film (the 2017 one, but it’s essentially the same as the animated classic). Josh Gad, who was set to revive his LeFou character alongside Luke Evans‘ Gaston, confirmed the unexpected news on Twitter, writing, “Sadly, ‘Tis true. We tried to make it all work but under the gun it wasn’t meant to be… for now.”

Gad went on to promise that the “characters and this story will live on, but sometimes the best intentions and reality collide and nothing can be done.”

This seems to support Deadline‘s report, which claimed that the show was canceled over creative reasons. Apparently, the scripts and the music were not coming together for the project, causing production delays. It’s said the production was already moved once before, from spring to summer.

