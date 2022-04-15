Alec Baldwin Reveals The Real Reason He Keeps Having So Many Children

By Tom O'Brien
Taking to his Instagram, Alec Baldwin responded to the critics who want to know the reason he and wife Hilaria Baldwin keep having so many babies. The actor posted a sweet, 30-second video of his baby daughter Maria, who is seen giggling on the floor and grabbing at the camera. “People ask why,” Baldwin wrote in the caption. “This is why.” He added, “Being a parent is the ultimate journey.” 

It’s truly a difficult video to hate on. Look at that little face! The actor’s brother Billy Baldwin commented, “The smile, giggles, joy…” And other fans agreed. One person wrote, “When people ask me why, I always respond with ‘why not?'” One fan commented, “There’s no such thing as ‘too many babies.'” 

Of course, that doesn’t mean everything is always smooth sailing. Hilaria herself wrote candidly on her Instagram that she’s a little nervous about her pregnancy because she’s experienced a miscarriage before. “As I approach the time when I lost the second baby in 2019, at 16 weeks, I get more nervous,” she wrote

