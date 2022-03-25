Alec Baldwin is Back to Acting As Rust Arbitration continues

Last year, The untimely demise of Rust Halyna Houtchins is a cinematographer Filming on the Alec Baldwin starrer western was halted due to an official investigation. The matter has been the subject of many legal proceedings, including an ongoing arbitration. Baldwin didn’t even know he fired a live bullet on set . The actor appears to be returning to acting in the middle of all these activities, thanks to two new projects.

Thank you for the information. Deadline , it’s been revealed that Alec Baldwin and his brother William will be starring in two Christmas themed movies together. Both Billie’s Magic WorldAnd Kid Santa are currently filming in Rome, with Alec and William flying to Italy to be part of the live-action/animation hybrid projects. Francesco Cinquemani will likely direct the live-action portion of these projects. The Baldwins are expected to be involved in that.

There is not much more information available about either. Billie’s Magic WorldOr Kid SantaAt this point, the titles hint at some holiday adventure. Another point worthy of noting is that this is a continuation of Alec Baldwin’s recent run of family-friendly films. In addition to 2021’s sequel The Boss Baby: Back to BusinessBaldwin was also a voice in the 2020 movie Arctic Dogs.

As filming on Rust has been suspended indefinitely, Alec Baldwin’s schedule has freed him up for other projects in the meantime. For his professional career, it is a good move to get back into making movies. As a distraction, the work could prove to be very helpful. Baldwin remains the subject of lawsuits This is connected to Rust’sTragic shooting the most recent of which was filed by Halyna Hutchins’ family .

It would be reasonable to assume that both are produced. Billie’s Magic WorldAnd Kid Santa wouldn’t interfere with the proceedings Alec Baldwin may currently be party to. This is particularly important because t He Match Game Host has been accused of not being compliant Some aspects of this ongoing project are not covered. However, Alec Baldwin and William Baldwin will only be involved in the human-based aspect of these projects, so the shooting schedule may be shorter than you think.