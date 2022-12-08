Album of patient-inspiring songs recorded by junior doctor

A junior doctor recorded an album inspired by the patients she saw in hospital.

Holly Dejsupa, 24, wrote her six-track album, Wednesday’s On-Call, around her hospital shifts and studies at the University of Bristol’s Medical School.

Each track focuses on a patient Miss Dejsupa – a singer who plays piano and guitar – treated, with details anonymised to protect their privacy.

She said, “In medicine, I can touch the patient’s abdomen, listen to their chest – but with music, I can reach people I can’t see.

“I just hope each patient story inspires people as much as it did for me when writing them.”

Miss Dejsupa, who began playing music aged three, recently graduated from Bristol Medical School and is working at St Peter’s Hospital in Surrey.

She plans to pursue a career as a plastic surgeon.

Sarah Purdy is a pro-vice-chancellor for student experiences at the University of Bristol. She also works part-time as a GP. “Practising medicine is an art as well as a science and being able to communicate with people is a core skill for medical students and doctors.

“Holly’s amazing talents in music and medicine take this to a next level.”