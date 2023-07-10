Alan Titchmarsh, Love Your Garden star is’very worried’ about his co-stars’ plans to move into a van

Alan Titchmarsh, the star of LOVE Your Garden was’very worried’ about his co-stars plans to live in vans.

Frances Tophill who appeared with him in the ITV program, left the beloved television host, aged 74, worried.

Frances (34), had never been on TV before she joined the Love Your Garden Team.

When she was going through a tough time, the horticulturist revealed that she considered moving into a vehicle.

Frances revealed her struggles to find a new home and house in an interview with the Sunday Post.

Frances considered buying a farm and living in a van after being outbid for properties that she wanted.

Alan was concerned about her well-being after hearing of the revelation.

She replied: “I told him my home was moving because he seemed very worried about me.

“I’d been trying to buy a house for years, then it was the pandemic, and it was all very competitive.

“I said if I didn’t get it, I could just buy myself a little field and live in my van.”

Alan’s delight at Frances having a new home was evident.

The star affirmed that she is still in search of a “home-on-wheels”.

Love Your Garden fans were shocked when Alan Titchmarsh destroyed the home a couple which fostered over 150 children.

Last week’s episode of the ITV show saw Alan, 74, and his team help out elderly couple Rob and Margaret Isdale from Grantham, Lincolnshire.

The couple fostered over 150 children in the past 45 years.

Alan’s team wanted the yard of this couple to be transformed into something beautiful, using the book The Secret Garden as inspiration.

Alan suggested that the shed be turned into an old-fashioned Tudor design, complete with “ancient follies”, to add “ruins” in the garden.

