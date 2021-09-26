Alan Lancaster dead: Status Quo bassist dies aged 72

Status Quo bassist Alan Lancaster has died following reportedly suffering from Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Lancaster’s close friend and entertainment reporter Craig Bennett confirmed the news of his passing on Facebook.

He penned: “[I] am heartbroken to announce the passing of Alan Lancaster, British born music royalty, guitar God and founding member of iconic band, Status Quo,” Bennett wrote.

“Despite having MS and issues with his mobility, Alan participated in hugely successful reunion tours… He bravely played to thousands of adoring fans..and loved being back with the band and his loyal Quo army.”

Alan was born in Peckham in 1949

