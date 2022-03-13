Alabama Proposed Bill Threatens Trans Child Healthcare

Harleigh Walker is 14 years old and spends her time fighting for her rights to exist.

Walker, who is a transgender youth advocate, sends letters and videos to Alabama legislators to educate them on the subject. Walker does her homework while listening to Taylor Swift music and doing homework. She took Wednesday off from her spring break to attend the Alabama State Capitol to support activists. Lobby against The legislation.

If HB 266 were to become law, Walker would immediately lose access to the medication she’s been taking for five years. Her family would have to leave Alabama in order to continue her treatment.

“I’ve lived here my entire life,”Walker says Rolling Stone. “I’d have to leave behind everything that’s built me as a person and start fresh. It should be a choice to move, not to stay and have no gender-affirming care or leave behind everything you’ve grown up with. It’s a hard decision that should be forced on people.”

HB 266 is one of the most extreme and wide-ranging trans youth medical care bans ever put forward in the United States, but it’s also among a growing trend of anti-trans legislation across the country. Out of the 130+ anti-trans bills that were introduced this year in Canada, 38 are designed to limit gender-affirming healthcare.According to the Human Rights Campaign.An Idaho bill would Physicians who give trans youth medication or surgery should be imprisoned for life. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a directive instructing parents to report any child abuse to the governor.

Under Alabama’s version of the LegislationDoctors and other health care professionals who prescribe hormone replacement therapy (HRT), or puberty blockers to trans minors could be charged with a class C felony. They could face a prison sentence if they are convicted. You could face a $15,000 fine and a maximum of 10 years in prison.

HB 266 is unique because it borrows elements from legislation. These are the limitsSafe spaces for young people in schools At least seven states legislatures School libraries should be bannedFlorida and LGBTQ+ books can be stored Passes its “Don’t Say Gay”BillThe HB 266 bill aims to make trans students more visible to their parents. If school personnel become aware of the perceptions of a minor, they would be required to notify their families. “his or her gender or sex is inconsistent with his or her sex,”Refer to the bill text.

National LGBTQ+ groups such as the National LGBTQ+ Organizations of America condemned HB 266, GLAAD HRCTogether with local civil right organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama. Cathryn Oakley, HRC’s state legislative director, tells Rolling StoneThe consequences could be devastating “terrifying,” predicting that HB 266’s enactment would force “families who are able to flee the state in order to get their children care that can be life-saving.”

Alabama’s trans youth and their families agree that HB 266, would cause them to lose their lives. Walker’s father, Jeff, says he is ready to leave Alabama if it means protecting his daughter from harm, but it would mean being separated from his 19-year-old son, who is three years into a six-year contract with the Alabama National Guard.

“It’s a really hurtful thing,”Jeff tells Rolling Stone. “We didn’t ask for this. We’re no different than anyone else, no matter how much people like to demonize us.”

Separation of families

Sofia doesn’t know what she would do if Alabama lawmakers vote to limit the kinds of medical care that her son, Oro, can receive. Their family is already struggling to make ends meet because moving is costly. Sofia, who lives on disability income, would need to save up money to move out of Alabama. This would make it difficult for her to return to work, which would be detrimental to her overall health. Acute anxiety is a problem for Sofia. She fainted at her previous job.

Sofia, whose name was changed to protect her safety says she could get a loan or ask her brother for help to pay the mortgage. However, many other questions remain unanswered. Her elderly mother lives next door, and they aren’t sure if they can afford to move her out of the state. Separation from their close-knit, Alabama-based family would also be a consequence of leaving. Her 24-year-old son, who is getting married this year, wouldn’t be able to go with them.

Oro, 17, said that his family has been a great source of support ever since he was transgender. Two years ago, Oro began using gender-affirming medication. He says that his extended family and parents have become more close as they have shared the journey with him, despite some bumps along the way.

“It’s very scary to think that I won’t have that foundation around anymore,”He says it. Rolling Stone. “It feels like I’m just a chess piece that’s being moved around to try and win elections and sway votes.”

If signed into law, HB 266 would force families across Alabama to make impossible choices in their kids’ best interests. Numerous studies Have Shown that access to medications that affirm a trans young person’s sense of self strongly reduce depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. Leading medical groups such as the American Medical Association(AMA) American Academy of Pediatrics(AAP) stated that gender-affirming care is a priority IsSafe and effective treatment for youth gender dysphoria.

Two of Sarah’s five children fall under the trans umbrella, and she says gender-affirming care has been a lifeline for her oldest son. Three years ago, he came to her in tears and told her. “Mom, I think I’m a boy.”Sarah asked for her real name to be kept out of this story and she recalls immediately responding: “OK, then you’re my boy.”One of her middle kids has now come out as nonbinary.

Sarah shares that parents of trans children often share the same narrative: They grieve for the loss, but transitioning brought their son back to them. Before he was released, he was “depressed and isolating himself,”She says that he has grown tremendously since he began taking testosterone treatment and puberty blocking drugs.

“When he finally came out, I got back the child I raised, and now he’s involved in the family and is just a light,”She says Rolling Stone. “He’s such a great kid.”

Sarah’s family has already started planning for worst-case scenarios if Alabama prevents her son from receiving the medical care that has allowed him to flourish. She has begun looking at jobs in other states, but with a Master’s degree in Divinity, she says her options are limited. She’s either overqualified or her background in ministry doesn’t translate to the position. While she’s started pouring through LinkedIn looking for any listing available, Sarah has begun to wonder: What if she can’t move?

Sarah and her husband talked about sending her children to live with relatives outside of the state. It would allow them to continue their journeys, despite being gender-diverse. It’s a major sacrifice, but after witnessing her nonbinary kid struggle with self-harm, she knows the alternative is much worse.

“As a parent who has already woken up every day fearful that their child isn’t going to be alive when they wake up, I don’t know if I could handle it with more than one child,”She says. “It’s just too much.”

Roadblocks in the State

Alabama’s medical care ban has yet to pass the state House, but its companion legislation, Senate Bill 184, already passed the Senate in February on a 24-6 vote. The bill’s supporters claim it is necessary to stop young people making irreparable and potentially harmful decisions.

Dr. Morissa Ldinsky, a pediatrician who is also co-lead for the y, disagrees.University of Alabama Birmingham’s multidisciplinary gender teamHB 266 is a threat, and the companion bill to it is a threat. “catastrophic”for the young people she cares for. Ladinsky is only one of three state medical professionals who are trained in gender-affirming care. Families drive long distances to receive her services. Some cross the Mississippi border to get there.

Ladinsky says UAB’s gender clinic has met with with more than 400 families during its nearly seven years in operation, although she estimates that just 30 percent of the kids they’ve treated have received puberty blockers or hormones. Ladinsky has seen an increase in the number of those who have received hormones or puberty blockers. “incredible brightness and energy”They learn as they go “how to live their truth and to become safe in living their truth,”She says.

If those options were to suddenly be ripped away, Ladinsky stresses that the population she is worried most about isn’t her patients. It’s the young people she hasn’t had a chance to treat.

“The ones that keep me up at night are the ones that I’ve never met: the kids who are first finding the words for what they’ve been grappling with inside,”She tells Rolling Stone. “To see that the health care they would need to become whole has been outlawed, those are the kids I worry about, the ones that feel like, ‘I have no hope because the legislature has erased me.’”

As families of trans kids across Alabama scramble to figure out what’s next, some say they plan to continue living in the state so they can advocate for vulnerable youth who can’t speak out against this legislation. Charlie, whose name was changed to protect his identity, said he had no choice but stay and fight. He cannot move more than 60 km from his ex-spouse under his custody agreement. And his ex would not support a move. He doesn’t believe any court in Alabama would be either.

Charlie has two trans children — a seven-year-old daughter and a nonbinary masculine 12-year-old — and says it’s difficult not knowing what the future holds. While his daughter isn’t old enough yet to start puberty blockers, Charlie says his oldest is “doing so well”He now has access to gender-affirming medications Charlie struggles to put into words the changes he’s seen, but a word comes to him suddenly: “He’s a rainbow.”

“He’s so happy now,” CharlieTells Rolling Stone. “He knows who he is. He loves who he is, and I don’t want to see anybody try to take that away from him.”

Charlie and his parents are willing to take legal action against HB 266 if the bill is signed by Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk and be greeted with her signature. Ivey, a Republican has not yet taken a public position on the legislation. However, she did so last April. A law banning transgender athletes was signedFrom participating in the school sport team that most closely aligns to their gender identity. Ten additional U.S. States Similar legislation has been enacted in other countries.

Harleigh Walker is still trying to figure out her next steps with her dad. She turns 15 next month, and she’s trying to carve out space between trips to the capitol to be a normal teenager. She’s preparing to get her learner’s permit, and when she finally gets her driver’s license, she says the first thing she’s going to do is drive to Starbucks and order a grande white mocha with oat milk.

Jeff Walker says he is proud of his daughter for standing up for her rights, but he wishes she didn’t have to. “At 14, I’m not even sure I knew what politics really were,”He says. “For her to be as involved as she is, it makes you proud, but it’s upsetting that it’s necessary.”