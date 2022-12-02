Alabama has agreed not to use lethal injection for execution of a survivor

Alabama has agreed that it will not seek lethal injection to execute a death row inmate after an unsuccessful execution attempt in September.

The execution of death row inmate Alan Eugene Miller (57) must be carried out using nitrogen hypoxia. This method has yet to be used in Alabama, but it has been approved. CBS News.

Miller, who was convicted of murdering Terry Jarvis and Lee Holdbrooks in a workplace shooting in 1999, was sentenced to death. According to the Associated Press, Miller is currently on death row. FindLaw.

Miller was first executed after being allegedly repeatedly prickled with a needle over 90 minutes to try to get an intravenous connection to give the lethal injection. But, due to time limitations, Miller failed to execute the procedure. USA Today.

A settlement was approved by Austin Huffaker Jr., Alabama U.S. District Judge. This agreement was part of a Miller lawsuit. USA Today reports that Miller filed the suit after claiming he submitted paperwork seeking to be executed under nitrogen hypoxia.

CBS News reports that Miller’s death was approved and that the state had agreed not to give Miller another lethal injection.

Miller will not be executed until a procedure for nitrogen hypoxia executions has been developed in Alabama.

Miller is not the only person in Alabama who has experienced problems when executions by lethal injection are attempted.

Alabama’s Kenneth Eugene Smith, Joe Nathan James, and Doyle Hamm were death-row inmates that had issues during their executions. Both Smith and James had their execution halted after officials failed to secure an IV and Hamm’s had to be called off for similar reasons, according to CBS News.