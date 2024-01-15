“Al Roker Reveals Snowy Weather Fears After Knee Replacement – Don’t Slip Up Out There!” #AlRoker #KneeReplacement #SnowyWeather #DontSlip

Al Roker Opens Up About Staying Safe and Healthy – What’s His New Challenge?

Al Roker has opened up about the measures he’s taking to stay safe and healthy. The Today Show host spoke on Instagram on Sunday about a new challenge he’s undertaking.

In the post, Al, 69, filmed himself at home in New York as he chatted to the camera. The daytime TV star revealed he was in the midst of a new health challenge, but admitted he was setting rules to keep himself safe. Al walked on a treadmill while inside, and referred to the rock music playing in the background as he greeted, “Well even though it’s Sunday, Saturday Night’s Alright by Elton John.”

Al Roker’s Fear of Slippery Snow – Why He’s Taking Precautions Indoors

Al’s Struggles

Last May, Al got a knee replacement, and revealed on the show that this surgery was a “replacement of a replacement.” Since his first knee replacement, Al has tried to walk every day. A month after his second operation, Al sparked concern from fans who caught him appearing to struggle during a live fitness segment. The star was joined by health coach Stephanie Mansour to present a segment on the daily steps people can take to improve their health. Stephanie advised slow walking followed by fast walking and marched around the set with Al in tow, who seemed to slow down and struggle to keep up as the fitness instructor switched to rapid walking.

Al’s Health Struggles – A Look at His Life-Threatening Issues

Al’s knee surgery wasn’t his only major hospital trip in recent months, after his health issues in 2021 caused Deborah to fear that he wouldn’t make it to Christmas. He was hospitalized twice for blood clots in his legs and lungs in 2021, and was absent from the morning show for nearly two months. After his emergency hospital stays, the broadcaster focused on regaining his lost weight and strength. When Al finally returned to the morning show at the beginning of January last year, his wife Deborah Roberts, 63, went back to work at the ABC newsroom as well. Although the couple stayed strong during Al’s health crises, Deborah decided to take a break from work in February to unwind after the difficult time.

She explained: “As Al and I have talked a lot about his health struggles and just what we all went through over the last few months I think he’s come to realize – and so I have – just how stressed I was, I mean how stressed we all have been.”

Now you have the re-written content.