Al Pacino Faces ‘Hard’ Choice between Career and Newborn Who Will Only Have a ‘Few Years’ with Him, His Friend Says

Al Pacino’s “Godfather III” co-star George Hamilton said the father of four has to make a difficult choice between his career and his newborn son.

An insider said Al Pacino asked his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, for a DNA test because he was so sure he couldn’t get anyone pregnant.

A source revealed that Al Pacino values his role as a parent and loves being a father. Al Pacino also said he is a responsible father to his children.

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcomed a son called Roman Pacino. The 83-year-old actor shocked the world when he revealed he and his 29-year-old girlfriend had welcomed their first child together.

Roman is Al Pacino’s fourth child, as the actor has three other children. Given that the actor is in his older years, many of his fans were concerned about him having a child at this time.

Al Pacino in Hamilton, Canada on November 22, 2010 | Source: Getty Images

Al Pacino’s “Godfather III” co-star George Hamilton revealed that the father of four faces a very “hard choice” as he has to choose between his son and his career.

Hamilton also blamed older women for faulting Al Pacino’s decision to have a child at 83. “I think there’s a split, women of a certain age are offended by it. It’s a straighter thing if it was about ego, I could understand it,” he said.

However, Hamilton admitted that Al Pacino has a difficult decision to make because young children need to spend time with their parents. Al Pacino is a busy actor and would need to make sacrifices in his career to spend time with his son.

Al Pacino at The 92nd Street Y, in New York City on April 19, 2023 | Source: Getty Images

Hamilton noted that as an actor, when he had a child, he knew he wanted to spend lots of time with them because one’s time as a parent is the only gift an individual can give a child. He added:

“I know that’s Al’s intention to do that. But when you’re an actor like Al, you are so stretched out work wise. But I know he’s going to do the best he can, it’s just unfortunate we don’t live longer. But I think women don’t like it and women will say that to me.”

Al Pacino at The 92nd Street Y, in New York City on April 19, 2023 | Source: Getty Images

Hamilton said if he were in Al Pacino’s shoes, he would be torn between giving up his career and spending time with his child. The actor noted that because Al Pacino is in his older years, all the child will have with him are those “few years.”

When asked if he thinks Al Pacino would quit his career to spend time with his son, Hamilton responded, “No, I don’t think so, but I don’t think that’s going to make it work either. I think Al needs to be Al.”

The source added, “Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al’s life.” In 2014, Al Pacino also spoke about his role as a dad.

Al Pacino and Noor have kept their relationship relatively private ever since they were romantically connected in April 2022.

However, the couple is spotted on rare occasions dining together. Noor has also shared an image of herself and her partner at an art exhibition together. She shared the photo on Instagram, which shows her, Al Pacino, and the artist in an art gallery. The post was captioned:

“My friend Bennett Miller has an exhibition of new prints produced using a DALL•E image generator. Go check it out!”

Why Did Al Pacino Demand DNA from His Girlfriend?

A source revealed that Al Pacino asked Noor to get a DNA test as proof that he was the father to their son.

The actor took this step because he didn’t believe he could get his girlfriend pregnant or anyone else pregnant.

As per the source, Al Pacino didn’t believe the baby was his at first because he had medical issues that would commonly prevent a man from impregnating a woman.

Noor obliged the actor’s request, and the paternity test confirmed Al Pacino was the father. An insider also said Noor didn’t tell Al Pacino she was pregnant until she was six months along.

The screen icon’s other children are now adults. They are Julie, 33, who Al Pacino had with acting coach Jan Tarrant.

Al Pacino’s other two kids are twins Anton and Olivia, 22, who the actor had with his ex, Beverly D’Angelo.

Al Pacino in New York City on September 19, 2012 | Source: Getty Images

What Is Al Pacino’s Attitude Towards Fatherhood?

An insider said Al Pacino “loves being a father and always has.” The source, who spoke before Al Pacino’s fourth child was born, said the actor was excited to welcome and raise his son.

The source added, “Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al’s life.” In 2014, Al Pacino also spoke about his role as a dad.

He noted that he is a responsible father to his kids and is a part of their life. The actor said when he isn’t a part of their life, it’s upsetting to him and his children. “So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself,” he added.

A source also said Noor had wanted to have a child for a long time. The first-time parent works as a producer. She graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts.

Noor furthered her education at the University of California Los Angeles, where she graduated with a master’s degree in film and TV production.

Al Pacino and Noor have been together publicly for over a year now, despite the criticism they face about their age gap.

However, Noor is not new to dating men older than her as in 2017, she made headlines when at 22 years old, she dated Mick Jagger, who was 74 then.

Noor said back then that age didn’t matter to her because her heart doesn’t know what it sees; it only knows what it feels. “It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me,” she noted.