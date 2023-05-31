Al Pacino, 82, expecting child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, who’s 8 months pregnant with actor’s 4th kid

AL Pacino, who is 82 years old, has blessed another child.

Noor alfallah’s 29-year old girlfriend shocked his fans on Tuesday when she announced that she was eight-months pregnant.

6 Al Pacino, 82 years old and expecting his fourth baby. Credit: INSTAGRAM/nooralfallah

6 Al and Noor have been in a relationship since April 2022. However, some media reports claim that they started dating before the outbreak of covid. Credit: INSTAGRAM/prideofgypsies

They’ve been married since April 20, 2022, and will be together for his entire life.

Noor has already been pregnant for eight months, so she is ready to deliver at any minute, says TMZ.

Al’s representative confirmed the news that Al’s baby-daddy’s younger girlfriend (53 years) is due to deliver any time now.

Al is 100 when the baby finishes high school.

The Godfather star has already had three children, two with Beverly D’Angelo ad one with Jan Tarrant.

Noor was previously in a relationship with Mick Jagger and works in film.

She studied film in college, getting her undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, and her master’s degree in Film and TV producing from UCLA.

She’s known for producing the films Billy Knight, Little Death, and Brosa Nostra.

Robert De Niro had his first child at the age 79.

Earlier this month, Robert revealed in a shocking interview that he had become a father once again.

Robert was asked by a reporter fromET CanadaHow it felt to be the father of six.

The Oscar winner corrected the reporter, saying: “Seven, actually. Just had my baby.”

The baby’s name or gender was not revealed.

Goodfellas’ actor kept the mother of his child a mystery as well.

6 Noor is a film producer with degrees from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts and UCLA /nooralfallah

Shocking Announcement

Al and Noor’s announcement about their pregnancy triggered a great deal of emotion from both fans and critics.

This makes one person want to vomit.

Another wrote: “This might be legal, but this is still weird as H*LL, cause what grandpa got in common with that girl…”

A third person said, “This was so strange wtf… we did not need to know about this.”

Another person commented, “Having parents who are 53 years apart is insane because the older one will die before you get old.”

A fifth wrote: “This is probably the worst age gap relationship I’ve ever come across omg.”

Some fans, however, were supportive. One wrote: “Way you go.” One fan wrote: “Congratulations,” and another replied, “Love ya Al!”

Another fan poked fun at De Niro with the phrase: “Trying keep up Robert.”

GRANDPA – HOT GRANDPA

Al De Niro and his wife became the talk of the web in May.

A Twitter war broke out May 13 after a user tweetedAshley Reese posted a poll asking followers who they believed was better looking when they were younger: Al Pacino or Robert De Niro.

It read, “At wedding with a large debate. Please vote. “Who was the hotter?

Twitter was split on the issue, as it seemed that Ashley preferred young Al. The poll ended with a 50-50 result for each candidate.

Reese’s viral post saw 277,372 votes and even gained the attention of Fox News, which aired a mention of it during a morning segment.

Many users on the social network platform are willing to continue the debate even though the poll was over.

Another user replied: “That’s Pacino. De Niro is being disrespected a great deal. He was also very seductive!”

That’s quite a pickle. The voice of young Al Pacino was silky, but the facecard of Rober DeNiro looked like it never changed.

Even actress Mindy Kaling chimed in simply writing “Oh damn,” with no reference to which actor she was referring to.

Reese said: “This tie of 50/50 is unbelievable.”

The poll was more popular than many local elections.

No further details have been released about the child that Al and Noor are expecting.

6 Noor (pictured with Al) is a 29 year old who is in the film industry and known to date older men Credit: INSTAGRAM/briangrazer

6 The shocking announcement made by Godfather on Twitter has turned off many fans Getty Images Credit: Corbis