Al Harrington was who and how did he pass away?

HAWAII Five-0 fans were shocked to learn that actor Al Harrington passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday after suffering a stroke.

He will be remembered for his roles on Hawaii Five-O and Hawaii Five-0’s reboot in 2010.

2 The actor played Mamo Kahike on the Hawaii Five-0 reboot

2 In the original series, Al Harrington played Detective Ben Kokua

How did Al Harrington die?

Al Harrington, according to his family died from a stroke.

Local reporting from Hawaii News Now indicates that the actor had been hospitalized for health issues prior to his death.

Harrington was the last remaining cast member of the original Hawaii Five-O series after his co-star William Smith passed away earlier in the year.

Who are Al Harrington’s kids?

Al and Rosa Harrington have four children. Two sons, Alema (and Tau), and Summer (and Cassi) are their daughters.

His twin sons, Alema and Tau, were both college athletes who played at Brigham Young University.

Alema Harrington is a Utah-based sports anchor who hosts Jazz Game Night.

It is not known where Harrington has other children.

Al Harrington came from Hawaii.

Born Tausau Ta’a, Harrington was raised in Pago Pago, Samoa and moved to Honolulu as a child.

In the 1990s, according to local outlet The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Harrington left Hawaii for the mainland, living in Utah and California for many years.

In 2005, he returned to Hawaii and settled down permanently.

In 2018, he was presented with the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts Lifetime Achievement Award.