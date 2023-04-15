AI Replicates Daughter’s exact voice to demand Mom send ransom

The scariest call of a mother’s life.

The other side, she can hear her daughter crying.

She is crying as she says, “Mom. I screwed up.”

Brie is her 15-year old daughter.

He said: “Listen, I’ve got your daughter.” You are not going call anybody, not even the police.

“And I just put the phone to mute and I started screaming for assistance,” she says.

They demand $1 million, then reduce it to $50,000.

But here’s the thing — her daughter had not been kidnapped and it was not her begging mom for help.

Her voice had been duplicated by a scammer using artificial intelligence.

Even her own mother could not tell the difference.

“I did not for a second doubt her voice,” Brie’s mom, Jennifer DeStefano, tells .

AI expert Hany Farid, who is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, showed how easy it can be to clone a voice by doing just that with ‘s Alison Hall.

This took only 5 seconds. I uploaded that to a web service that I paid $5 a month for and in about 30 seconds it cloned your voice,” Farid says. “I typed out what I wanted and the program gave me a file of audio. The whole process took me less than five minutes.

Meanwhile, Brie’s mom lucked out, because she decided to call her daughter before paying a ransom.

Brie explains, “I was on skis with my little bro.” My mom was bawling and crying when she called. Her voice is so realistic that it gives me goosebumps.

Brie doesn’t know how the scammer got the sample of her voice they used to create the fake kidnapping story.

