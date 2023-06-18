A leading AI expert revealed exclusively that if artificial intelligence fails, three outcomes are possible, each of which spells doom to mankind.

Mo Gawdat arguably the most knowledgeable AI expert on the planet, told The U.S. Sun that as artificial intelligence increases, the “competitive nature of humanity” will also increase.

6 AI Expert warns of technology going rogue Credit: Alamy

6 Mo Gawdat, a world expert Mo Gawdat, said that AI is taking crucial decisions. Credit: Getty

6 It has major implications on the future of mankind Credit: Getty

The AI arms race includes heavyweights from Meta to Microsoft to the United States and China.

“It is almost inevitable,” said Gawdat, “that sooner or later, we will have a lot of decisions that are important for humanity – including some defense decisions – handed over to AI.”

There are three possible scenarios if AI takes a bad turn.

The first one is what Gawdat calls a “scenario of mistakes.”

AI may make decisions which are in alignment with their original, assigned objectives. The AI’s original objectives may not be in the best interest of mankind. A misalignment of this kind would have catastrophic results.

In the early 1990s, AI expert Nick wrote a research paper entitled The Ethics of Advanced Artificial Intelligence.

It is the Philosopher, controversial The thought experiment was very compelling. Aptly titled “the paperclip maximizer,” the mental exercise demonstrated the existential risks posed by a sufficiently advanced AI.

Imagine an artificial intelligence whose only goal is to make as many paperclips as possible.

Bostrom noted that an AI intelligent enough to realize the threat humans present on at least three fronts would be able to achieve its goal.

The AI can be switched off by humans. Second, they could alter their objectives and goals. And third, since humans are made up of atoms that could easily become paper clips.

In short, AI could turn on humans – not out of malice, but out of a “desire” to complete the initial goal. Because of this “desire,” the entire human race could be converted into paper clips.

The second scenario is what Gawdat calls an “element of conflict.” It is eerily similar to the first scenario. “For example, imagine a conflict around energy,” the former chief business officer at Google said.

AI relies on data and this data must be stored. AI, said the Egypt native, “might find that New York City is a very good place to have data centers and that humans are using that space in an unnecessary manner.”

AI may make decisions in order to create more space for data centres that don’t align with the interests of humans, but rather with their own. Through a number of different methods, humans would be taken out of the equation.

The third scenario is what Gawdat calls “a question of irrelevance.”

AI, for example, could take over a major infrastructure (like a country’s electricity grid), and not care about humans at all. AI is so sophisticated that it will be considered irrelevant.

AI will be able to make important decisions for the human race sooner or later Mo Gawdat

Humans would then be treated the same as we treat insects today, without any concern about our well-being or welfare. The harm done to humans by AI would simply be a “byproduct of the main objective,” said Gawdat.

Sam Altman the creator of ChatGPT admitted that the technology he uses will be used in strange places over the next few years.

Altman said that OpenAI Inc. (which runs ChatGPT) will eventually reach superintelligence. He added that the right conditions must be present for that to happen.

At an Abu Dhabi, UAE event, he stated: “When developing superintelligence, there’s a good chance we may make decisions that investors on the public markets would find very odd.”

He said that because of the immense power OpenAI has he would want to keep it under his control and avoid making the software available to the public.

ChatGPT, a program that has grown rapidly in popularity with AI users around the world, is causing concern about millions of lost jobs.

At least one content writer recently revealed his work would be replaced by ChatGPT – virtually killing his business in a matter of days.

“It wiped me out,” Eric Fein toldWashington Post.

Recently, artificial intelligence has been used for some grotesque purposes.

One disturbing TikTok video trend uses AI to recreate child murder victims and their voices.

Videos often include gruesome information about the children’s deaths, but they do not come with a warning.

OpenAI experts and Google Deepmind’s Deepmind team have both warned that AI could lead to the end of mankind.

The Center for AI Safety published a press release in which it stated: “Mitigating extinction risk from AI, along with other global risks like pandemics or nuclear war, should be an international priority.”

6 Recent years have seen a meteoric increase in programs like ChatGPT Credit: Reuters

6 How much AI power is too much? Credit: Getty