AI dating site gives you a ‘hotness’ rating – you can only match someone with the same score

HOT Chat 3000 is a dating website run by artificial intelligence and it will rate your hotness level and match you with similarly hot people.

The AI dating website rates your level of attractiveness through a customized dataset with more than 400million images.

2 Hot Chat 3000 is a new dating website where AI decides how hot you are on a scale from one through ten Credit: Hot Chat 3000

2 It just asks you to upload a photo of yourself, AI will rate you, then you can start talking to people at the same hotness level as you Credit: Hot Chat 3000

Hot Chat 3000 is a “1-to-1 online chat website where who you can talk to is contingent on how attractive you are, and how attractive you are is determined by AI,” its website said.

The new dating platform just asks that you upload a photo of yourself under “Chat Now” and the AI will do the rest.

You will be scored from one through ten with decimals included between each number.

If you scored a seven you can chat with anyone from seven through seven point nine.

If you score a one you are declared “not” hot.

“Chat participants are rated on a 1 – 10 scale where 10 is HOT and 1 is NOT. Anyone within the same numeric group (X.0-X.9) is eligible to chat with each other,” Hot Chat 3000 added.

Hot Chat 3000 was created by the art collective MSCHF and it uses a few databases including millions of photos to compare your photo to get the hotness score.

The first system it uses is CLIP, a large machine-learning model from OpenAI that has been trained to “choose the correct captions for a particular image among a number of incorrect text captions,” CLIP said, per Business Insider.

The other main databases are from “Hot or Not,” and its website hotornot.com as well as the SCUT-FBP5500 dataset for facial beauty prediction, Business Insider added.

Hot or Not was a website from the 2000s where people would upload photos and others would rate their hotness level.

People have mixed reactions to Hot Chat 3000’s AI dating.

“I think it’s bad for society,” one man told MSCHF in an advertising video meant to look like a news report.

While another woman told the platform: “I think it’s kind of cool.