AI-based disease detection could reduce ambulance waiting times and the Covid backlog, say ministers

Central Recorder can confirm that MINISTERS hope to cut down on ambulance delays and reduce the Covid backlog using disease-spotting robotics.

Steve Barclay, this week will greenlight a multi-million AI program that is hoped to speed up the diagnosis of diseases like strokes.

1 AI technology that is successful will be quickly implemented in the NHS, to reduce waiting lists, speed diagnosis and release doctors. Credit: Getty

Additional funding will be allocated to new technology that is able to detect potential diseases faster than humans – saving precious time for the millions of British citizens who are sick.

The NHS will adopt the best technologies to improve diagnosis and reduce waiting times.

Scientists from Denmark recently created a new cutting-edge tool capable of outperforming human call takers to make accurate diagnoses on the phone.

AI can detect anomalies in breast and skin cancer better than humans.

The hope is that this new technology will also reduce the massive backlog of Covid.

The Government is already funding £54million of cash into university research to develop more new AI technology.

£16million is going into funding to accelerate research on cancer checks, diagnosing rare diseases, and identifying women and the highest risks of premature births.

Rishi Sunak is keen that Britain become the leader in AI, and show how AI can be applied for good. This is despite his fears of AI taking over the world or making thousands of jobs redundant.