Ages of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Movie Actors Compared to Their Characters

By Brandon Pitt
At 28 years old, Platt is more than a decade older than his character.

Platt, who was 26 when filming started in August 2020, turned 28 on September 24 — the day of the movie’s release.

In 2016, Platt played the role of Evan Hansen in Broadway. He won a Tony for best lead actor in a musical, the soundtrack won a Grammy for best musical theater album, and the cast won an Emmy for their performance of “You Will Be Found” on Today — putting him an Oscar shy of the coveted “EGOT.”

Though adults playing teenagers isn’t anything new in Hollywood, criticisms of his older appearance among high-school students seem to have rankled the actor.

“Thank u from the bottom of my [heart] for the outpouring of trailer love yesterday,” Platt wrote in a since-deleted tweet, which you can see in Variety’s report here. “The film required me to revisit areas of personal pain, so seeing ppl excited & moved makes it so deeply worth it. PS to the randos being jerks about age, read this great article and/or watch grease.”

