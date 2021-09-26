After Week long Partying Students With hair down on final night of Freshers!

Students were out in force and all smiles for the cameras as they enjoyed another booze-fueled night out as they begin their university lives. After lockdown, the scenes were wilder than ever.

Students showed no signs of flagging as they went out partying on Saturday at the end of a wild booze-fuelled Freshers’ Week.

Pubs and clubs around the country were full as students dressed up and headed out for another night of partying for the first week of the university for students.

After the long lockdown and social distancing, the youngsters have finally been able to go out and enjoy themselves – with many not holding back.

Many could be seen in the street, some posing for photos while others took the opportunity to enjoy a night out with their friends, and make new ones.

There was plenty of hugging, dancing, and group selfies from students – who were relieved to party once again after more than 18 months of restrictions.

Numerous photos have emerged from the week of partying across the UK.

One pic showed a woman seemingly trying to do a limbo dance before she performs a handstand in the street with people looking on laughing.

Groups of friends looked like they’d made plenty of effort to get dressed up for the night as they pouted for selfies.

They were all smiles for the camera with one group of men dressing up as women and another pic showed a lad being pushed down the street in a shopping trolley.

With the end of Freshers week, the students will begin lectures and their studies in the coming days.

It is a very different scene to last year when nightclubs were closed and student life meant there was no chance to go out and socialize.

While the pandemic isn’t over and there needs to be cautious, it didn’t stop the students this time from having fun.

From the high spirits on show, it looked like the students were making up for a lost time.

All week students have been pictured out in the streets with plenty of smiles early on in the night and many looking disheveled several hours later.

There were images of people downing bottles of spirits and some lying on the pavement being looked after by friends

Freshers’ Week is often a lively time at university with some students away from home for the first time but this year it may well have been the wildest yet as they let their hair down.