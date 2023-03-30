After thinking that it was something different, people began to beg me to exercise my rabbit pet.

An owner’s rabbit is causing controversy.

Zeus’s weight is approximately 18 pounds.

Sharon Close, the owner of Zeus, says many thought that Zeus was a puppy at first and believed that he should be on a lead.

Close replied, “When she heard that he’s a rabbit, her jaw almost hit the ground.”

Even Zeus’ companion Nala is overweight.

Close adopted the bunnies from their abandonment more than five decades ago.

They were said to have been found by Nala and Zeus in a frozen park. The bunnies had suffered terrible conditions and they needed help.

Close stated that Zeus is too heavy for her to lift.

Close said that Close was frustrated by his inability to exercise or play, even though he is allowed out into the yard. He just sits there.”

Now, she’s looking for both Zeus and Nala in order to go to the People’s Dispensary For Sick Animals (PDSA), “Pet Fit Club Competition” to assist them in losing weight.

Leicester Pet Hospital spokesperson described Zeus to be the most massive rabbit that they had ever seen.

According to the spokesperson, “He is absolutely huge.” The spokesperson said that even minor changes in a pet’s diet, exercise regimen or other factors can have an impact on their lives and help to prolong their life expectancy.

Pet Fit will feature 15 dogs, cats, or rabbits that are overweight and given an exercise and diet plan by veterinarians.

This program aims to slowly adjust the lives of animals.