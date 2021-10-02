After the success of The Kissing Booth and After Movies, another Wattpad Romance is becoming a major movie.

Wattpad has been a safe place for writers to share stories with a large audience. Many of the stories are romantic and erotica, without needing to be published. The website/app has seen a lot of growth in recent years. Make it a launch pad for writers publishing in print. Recently, movies based on their stories are becoming more popular. Netflix’s Kissing Booth trilogy And The After franchise have proved there’s a place in Hollywood for these stories, and Lionsgate has just jumped on a new one.

Kate Marchant, a writer, first published her story. Float on Wattpad when she was 17 years old, and now it’s a huge hit and getting a film adaptation, per an official announcement from Lionsgate. The movie adaptation stars Robbie Amell of CW’s The Flash And Andrea Bang of Kim’s Convenience Filming has begun in Vancouver already since last week. Float Nearly 26 million people have read it and it could become the next big thing. AfterAnd The Kissing BoothAs each franchise closes.

Sherren Lee will direct the movie, her first time as a film director. Sherren has previously been honored for her work in short films. The Things You Think I’m ThinkingBack in 2017. Lee has also been the host of several TV shows episodes, including Kim’s ConvenienceAndrea Bang, Janet’s sidekick, was her leader. Shang-Chi Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu Five seasons. Lee shared the following words with the announcement

As a romantic myself, I want audiences to believe in love and that summer romances don’t only happen in the movies. A film that is accessible to all viewers should also feature young Asian women. Kate allowed me to contribute a little of my own to this adaptation of this love story.

FloatIt will bring Wattpad romance alive and provide space for Asian representation in romance. Waverly (pre-med student) spends summer in a beach community and meets Blake (Amell). Blake teaches Blake how to swim and they form an unlikely relationship.

The movie will differ from the original story that instead follows a 17-year-old who is hanging out in Florida against her wishes following her parent’s divorce. The movie may mature Float a lot more than it does with high school students. Lauren Bixby, Lionsgate’s vice president for co-productions acquisitions, stated that the stars of Lionsgate are chemistry. “undeniable”she shared her excitement at sharing the film. While we wait The first six chapters of FloatYou can read them on Wattpad.