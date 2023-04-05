After the snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner walks on an Anti-Gravity Treadmill

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsUSAViral

Jeremy Renner is continuing his recovery journey by sharing a video of himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill nearly three months after he was crushed by a 14,000-pound snow plow on New Year’s Day.

“Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will,” Renner wrote in a caption to his Instagram story Sunday. As seen in the video of himself using the treadmill, he’s using his legs in a walking motion as the device accounts for 40% of his weight.

The video marks another uplifting and hopeful moment on Renner’s road to recovery following the accident that left him with more than 30 broken bones. Just over a week ago, Renner shared that his nephew, Auggie, wrote him a handwritten letter of well wishes and posted a video of Auggie giving his best shot at Renner’s signature smolder.

After the snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner walks on an Anti-Gravity Treadmill
Courtesy Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Says He Broke Over 30 Bones in Snow Plow Accident

According to a report by, the accident happened on January 1, 2023. Renner tried to stop a snowplow sliding into another nephew. Renner was then pulled under it. CNN. He was subsequently hospitalized, as the incident led him to suffer from “blunt chest trauma” and left him in critical condition.

The “Avengers” actor remained in the hospital for just over two weeks before being released. Since recovering at home, Renner has continued to provide updates on his condition, alongside promoting his upcoming projects, including “Mayor of Kingstown,” which debuted on Paramount+ in January.

By February, Renner shared promotional material for his upcoming Disney+ series, “Rennervations,” which sees him making “unique purpose-built vehicles” for different communities around the globe. 

“Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me,” Renner quipped alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of a custom bus from the series posted to Instagram.

Jeremy Renner in ‘Critical but Stable Condition’ After ‘Weather-Related Accident’

Latest News

Previous article
Latarra Eutsey Is Lil Meech’s Mom – More Facts about Her
Next article
Urgent warning to all pet owners as dog dies of killer human disease – the 10 signs to know

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact