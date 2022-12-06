After the horror show at World Cup 2022, Oliver Bierhoff, a German legend, resigns as sports director

Oliver Bierhoff from Germany is the manager who was first to die in the embarrassing World Cup exit of his country.

Ex-striker agreed to quit as manager of the national football team and academy.

3 Oliver Bierhoff, Germany’s managing Director has resigned. Credit to EPA

3 Along with Costa Rica, Germany was eliminated from the group stage. Credit: Getty

This comes just four days after Germany crashed out of the Group Stage in Qatar. They had managed only four points against Spain (and Costa Rica) and Germany was eliminated by goal difference.

Bierhoff, according to German Federation, agreed to end his contract prematurely that was to have run to 2024 Euros.

Germany will host the tournament, but concerns remain about how the team is going to manage after the second consecutive World Cup elimination at the group stage.

After their defeat at Euro 2020 in the second round, England suffered this failure.

Bierhoff worked for the German FA from 2004 and saw the country win the World Cup in 2014. The Conferedations Cup was won in 2017.

They reached the Euro 2008 Final and advanced to three additional semi-finals. Bierhoff had to step down after being beaten in Qatar.

In a statement, he said: “I’ve told German FA president Bernd Neuendorf of my decision today.

“I’m clearing the path for setting a new course.”

He added: “My work was founded upon the conviction of doing my best for the German FA and the national teams.

“But that only makes the results of the men’s national team at the World Cups in Russia and Qatar more painful. That’s why I’m not leaving without the necessary self-criticism.

“We didn’t manage to repeat previous successes and to give supporters reason to cheer in the last four years.

“Some decisions we had been convinced of turned out wrong. No one regrets that more than me. I take responsibility for that.”