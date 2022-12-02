After The Christmas Season is Here, Lindsay Lohan’s Return To Acting Put Her Opposite Santa Claus Thanks To Pepsi

Y’all, Lindsay Lohan is back. If the actress’ first leading role from a major studio in nearly a decade, Netflix’s Falling For Christmas, wasn’t enough of a signal, now she’s the star of Pepsi’s 2022 holiday commercial. It’s so delightful to see the For the mean girls And Freaky Friday An actress is attempting to reclaim her position in pop culture. In the early days of her career, she was a household name. ‘00s .

Lohan’This is the latest collaboration in the tradition of celebrities that have worked with Pepsi for one of their marketing campaigns. Watch the actor get paired up with Santa Claus in a potentially viral Xmas commercial.

The commercial starts with a classic scenario: it’s Christmas Eve and Santa has been left milk and cookies as tradition states. But the strange Santa cracks open a Pepsi and adds it to the glass of milk. Lindsay Lohan discovers his left-overs after he has gone and drinks them, saying “That is one dirty soda, Santa!” Lohan’s statement ends the ad “Aw, pilk and cookies!” As a random cocktail appears before our eyes.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve never heard of anyone combining Pepsi and milk together, but apparently it’s a thing. According to Pepsi’s chief marketing officer Todd Kaplan, combining the two drinks has been a “secret hack among Pepsi fans” for decades, per CNN . Plus, “dirty soda” TikTok made it a viral trend earlier in the year by allowing people to mix different kinds of sodas and cream together.

Even though Lohan’s latest acting opportunity is just 30 seconds and for Pepsi, it shows some real star power from the actress. It was It was lovely to watch her in a Christmas romance rom-com She has now been made the spokesperson “pilk and cookies,” after the likes of Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears and Michael Jackson were part of Pepsi ads in the past.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that Lindsay Lohan is also When it comes to Christmas, the are often associated with For the mean girls Scene Where she sings and dances with the Plastics “Jingle Bell Rock.” It’s a smart campaign as we also watch her in one of the most popular new holiday movies with our Netflix Subscriptions .