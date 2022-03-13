After Stabbings By Patron, MoMA Employees in Stable Condition

Two female employees at New York’s Museum of Modern Art are now in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital, after being stabbed multiple times by a museum patron this afternoon, According to AP.

Unidentified 60 year-old man, who was denied access to the film facility, allegedly jumped over turnstiles to stab the workers. Following repeated disturbances on the site, his membership had been revoked.

MoMA was evacuated after the incident. The police have access video and can see the way he fled the museum in Manhattan. However, they are still searching for him. According to police, he was a caucasian male who was wearing a black jacket, blue surgical mask, a colored shirt, and a cap.

The workers’ injuries to the back, neck and collarbone were said to be non-life-threatening.