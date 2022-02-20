After Simon Cowell’s Latest Injury, He Got Back On An Electric Bike, But His Son Wasn’t Having It

Simon Cowell hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to electric bikes. In August of 2020, the music producer and TV personality fell off one and broke his back in the courtyard of his home. It was a fairly serious injury , which required a five-hour surgery, though he eventually recovered. However, Cowell got into another e-bike accident earlier this month, during which he sustained a broken arm and other injuries. He’s currently sporting a cast but he’s feeling good – so good that he recently got back on a bike. Yet his son wasn’t having any of it.

The America’s Got Talent judge is the father to 8-year-old, Eric, and the two appear to be quite close. So it’s understandable that the young man would be somewhat shaken when learning that his dad was making another attempt to ride his e-bike after two accidents. While the older Cowell humorously recalled the situation, he also shared his reason for trying to get back on the motorized two-wheeler so soon:

I actually went on one yesterday and I went out in the road, but I thought, the expression, ‘you gotta get back on your bike?’ So, I thought, ‘I am just going to get back on my bike,’ so I did. I was with Eric, he spotted me. He went crazy. I had to get off the bike and walk him back to my hotel room.

I guess in some way, you have to appreciate Simon Cowell’s determination. Still, most would probably agree that getting back on the bike was a very risky move. In most cases, parents typically keep their kids from trying things that are too dangerous. But it seems Eric Cowell had no problem keeping his dad in check this time around. You can’t blame him, either because, as his father explained to ET , he was already “lucky” when it came to those first two accidents:

I was lucky both times. When I broke my back, I broke my wrist, it could have been a lot worse, so you kind of learn something from the experience.

Honestly, this latest news does track with what’s known about the American Idol alum. He’s an incredibly active person, staying busy with both his professional endeavors and extracurricular activities. Four months after breaking his back in 2020, the 62-year-old media mogul was actually spotted riding a jet-ski . At the time, the star was also said to be t hrowing himself into other new activities .

Even though his active lifestyle has drawn concerns from his son and others, it’s hard to deny that Simon Cowell does put in the work when it comes to the recovery process . He not only walked 40 miles per day to improve his back, but he also shifted meetings around in order to reduce mental fatigue. So additional e-bike attempts aside, it seems he is becoming somewhat more conscientious (heeding the advice of friend and colleague Randy Jackson in the process). Let’s hope Cowell remains on this track, as he wouldn’t want to upset Eric again.