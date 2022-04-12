After Rumors Swirl August Alsina Is Writing A Tell-All About His Entanglement With Jada Pinkett Smith, The Singer Responds

The relationship between Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has been under an even closer microscope in recent weekend than it usually is following Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock after the latter man made a joke about Pinkett Smith. Recent rumors had indicated that one man who may have a very unique perspective, August Alsina, was going to write a book that could certainly reveal quite a bit. And Alsina has now responded to those rumors, and he claims no such book is on the way.

In a post to Instagram , August Alsina makes it quite clear that he’s not planning to write any tell-all book about his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith. He doesn’t see much value in writing such a book for any reason. Anybody waiting to hear more details about this situation won’t be getting them from him.

The situation between Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and August Alsina is certainly a complex one. What’s known is that Pinkett Smith and Alsina engaged in a relationship for a time in the past. At one point, it was reported that this relationship was entered into with Will Smith knowledge and consent. Later it was said this happened while the celebrity couple were separated. It seemed like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had an open relationship .

For those looking for gossip, there is almost certainly plenty to be had by digging into the personal lives of one of these three celebrities. So if one of them wanted to speak openly about what went down, there would be people interested in hearing it all. And there’s a good chance that some of what was revealed would be embarrassing. But it now seems unlikely we won’t get much more detail than we currently have.

August Alsina has never said much specifically about the situation from his perspective, though the rapper has mentioned it in a song . He did give one interview confirming that their relationship took place, because August Alsina felt he was being misrepresented . Beyond that the lack of information and the occasionally conflicting details have simply meant that rumors have continued to plague all involved.

The personal lives of celebrities are always going to be of interest to some people but following the Academy Awards a couple of weeks ago when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock live on the Oscars stage after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, that relationship has become a hot topic once again.