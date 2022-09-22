After quitting eating six meals a day, my acne was gone.

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

After quitting eating six sandwiches per week, a FITNESS instructor helped her get rid of severe acne.

Sarah Hutchison was 28 and felt too self conscious to work after she had painful spots appear on her face.

Sarah Hutchison, 28, cured her devastating acne when she stopped eating six sandwiches a day

2

Sarah Hutchison (28), cured her severe acne by quitting eating six sandwiches per dayCredit: SWNS
The fitness trainer reveals 'It was horrible, like lumps in my skin with spots on top'

2

According to the trainer, it was ‘terrible’.Credit: SWNS

After she eliminated refined carbohydrates and discontinued ham and mayo-sarnies made from white bread, they disappeared in six weeks.

Sarah, of Manchester, said: “I miss white bread but this is worth it.

“The diet’s like a stabiliser.

“It’s incredible to get my confidence back, and feel again comfortable.

The 5 key factors that determine if YOU will develop deadly type 2 diabetes
How SHIVERING in the cold could 'treat and even prevent common killer'

“It brought me down very badly.

“Now I feel incredibly lucky I don’t have more scars.”

She added: “People don’t know how common acne can be, or that it can just seem, even in adulthood, for both men as women.

“It was horrible, like lumps in my skin with spots on top, and it was very very sore so it brought me to tears.”

Latest News

Previous articleAre Thieves Targeting Nashville Bachelorette Parties?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact