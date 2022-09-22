After quitting eating six meals a day, my acne was gone.

After quitting eating six sandwiches per week, a FITNESS instructor helped her get rid of severe acne.

Sarah Hutchison was 28 and felt too self conscious to work after she had painful spots appear on her face.

2 Sarah Hutchison (28), cured her severe acne by quitting eating six sandwiches per day Credit: SWNS

2 According to the trainer, it was ‘terrible’. Credit: SWNS

After she eliminated refined carbohydrates and discontinued ham and mayo-sarnies made from white bread, they disappeared in six weeks.

Sarah, of Manchester, said: “I miss white bread but this is worth it.

“The diet’s like a stabiliser.

“It’s incredible to get my confidence back, and feel again comfortable.

“It brought me down very badly.

“Now I feel incredibly lucky I don’t have more scars.”

She added: “People don’t know how common acne can be, or that it can just seem, even in adulthood, for both men as women.

“It was horrible, like lumps in my skin with spots on top, and it was very very sore so it brought me to tears.”