After paying $600, I received a letter stating that the flight had never taken place.

A COUPLE was shocked after buying $600 in plane tickets to a flight they didn’t know existed.

Jamie Christensen, his wife and their plans to fly from Ottawa in Canada were thwarted when they learned later that the flight did not exist.

2 Jamie Christensen, his wife and their plans to travel to Florida from Ottawa were foiled when they purchased tickets on a non-existent flight. Credit: CBC News

2 Flair Airlines was used to book the flight, which cost around $600. Credit: CBC News

Christensen said, “We were heading to Florida to visit my father-in law.” CBC.

Christensen said his wife had purchased tickets to Fort Lauderdale in May online with Flair Airlines back in March.

According to him, the flights are about 600 dollars.

Christensen stated that “everything appeared to be good”.

Christensen claims that the situation started going wrong when, just two days before their flight, the couple got an email asking them check in.

“We couldn’t check in” he explained.

The email still said that the couple could check in at the airport.

It assured him that in case of any technical problems, they would let us know via email or website.

The flight they were looking for was no longer on the board of departures when they arrived at the airport.

Christensen: “At the time, I thought here we are again.”

“We had problems with Flair in the past.”

They went up to the counter and spoke to a ticket agent.

Christensen claimed that when the agent inquired where they bought the tickets, he “implied that we purchased it someplace and that contributed to the issue.”

Tickets were bought directly on the Flair Airlines site.

Christensen claimed that the agent was trying to leave and that she couldn’t do anything for the passengers, even though they were in possession of valid tickets for an unexistent flight.

Christensen remembered telling the agent, “You have to act.”

You need to get us out of the situation.

After making a call, the agent told the couple that nothing could be done and suggested they call Flair customer support.

Christensen stated, “I am completely astonished by this.”

“I could not believe this was where we stood with it, or that they did not take responsibility or accountability.”

The charge was made to us, so we needed to provide proof that it actually happened.

When the couple requested a reimbursement online, they were first told that they did not qualify for a refund because they weren’t charged.

Christensen claims that the airline informed the couple they were already entitled to a full refund. However, the couple said this wasn’t true.

Then we needed to show them they hadn’t given us the money back immediately,” said he.

It’s unfortunate for us that this happened, but I was expecting them to take responsibility for it, and tell me, “Yeah, we made a mistake and we will make it right for you.”

Christensen stated that they received their money over two months after the mistake was made by the airline. However, he believed they were entitled to additional compensation due to the cost they had incurred.

Flair Airlines sent the CBC the following statement. “The majority of Flair Airlines’ customers enjoy a positive experience, but a mistake occurred in this instance.”

It also apologized “for any inconveniences experienced”.

Flair Airlines offers low-cost flights to Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The U.S. Sun reached out directly to the airline and asked for their comments.