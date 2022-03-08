After Oscar Snub: Denis Villeneuve, Dune Director, Responds to The Broadcast Cutting Key Categories

Academy Awards are given annually Always have your controversies . Often it’s just a question of a particular movie or filmmaker being left out of nominations, but this year the Oscars have found a much bigger controversy following the decision to not give out several awards during the live telecast. One man Who will be present in the room? He was nominated, but not for his directorial work. DuneDenis Villeneuve, director, has a track record of speaking out on industry issues. The decision has not been met with much enthusiasm by Villeneuve.

Academy Awards has had a difficult time finding an audience Recent years have seen a number of attempts to streamline the ceremonies, but none of them have been successful. In an effort to simplify the telecast, the latest attempt is to award several awards before the show actually begins and then to edit their presentations into the show. Talking with Deadline Director of DuneVilleneuve, who has seen a number of movies nominated for various categories, stated that treating Production Design or Sound in this manner ignores the many contributions that make movies happen. As Villeneuve put it,

Honestly, I think that the Academy’s throwing the baby out with the bathwater. I think it’s a mistake. And I understand that they’re under tremendous pressure, but I think it isn’t the right decision. Filmmaking is about teamwork. It’s like a football team. It’s like you have like all different kinds of jobs that everybody needs to get the top of its game; otherwise the movie collapses, you know? It’s a team effort.

Eight categories are not being given live at the Oscars. They are documentary short, film editing and makeup/hairstyling. It’s unsurprising that the people who work in those categories are currently feeling like second class, but Denis Villeneuve doesn’t like it any more than they do. While he understands, and may even sympathize with the goal, he doesn’t think this is the way it should be handled.

There is a lot of press coverage surrounding the event. DuneAnd the Oscars has been concentrated on the Denis Villeneuve was not nominated for Best Director, but the director himself wants to shine a light on those that don’t often get talked about. Oscars is a place where all film disciplines can be honored and given a platform to shine. To the director that’s the point of the show. He explains…

We are often very concerned with the directors in the media. Of course, we are also very interested in the actors. These award shows recognize all the people who work in the shadows.