After nightmare Fitbit update, furious owners have threatened to stop using their devices

Fitbit users have expressed frustration after a recent update was said to be destroying the band.

The criticism is aimed at the Fitbit Charge 5’s performance after installing the new firmware version v194.61.

2 Users of Fitbit have expressed their dissatisfaction with its latest software update Credit: Reuters

Instead of fixing bug errors and introducing new features, users are instead complaining the update has broken the trackers altogether.

The battery life of some devices can be drastically reduced, resulting in a battery that would normally last days dying in just a few hours.

Other users have reported that their devices are either not responsive or unresponsive after the installation of this update.

The man posted his complaints on a forum online, where he stated that he was forced to drop the product.

My Charge 5 is Dead. He wrote: “I’m not sure what firmware upgrade did or didn’t do, but ever since it happened my Charge 5 now is dead.”

It’s the same for everyone on this forum. The device was great, and I used it a lot. Now it’s dead and useless. All solutions failed. Fitbit destroyed my Charge 5, thank you!”

A second user claimed that their Fitbit performance suffered immediately after the update.

The writer wrote, “My Fitbit had been working perfectly until the last night.”

It was suddenly black and non-responsive. “I have tried all the suggested solutions and they don’t work.

“The Fitbit was only released a few months ago. A new Fitbit is not available at a reduced price. “I’ll go to another store.”

The update was supposed to make some minor changes to the Fitbit including adding all exercise modes to the tracker’s exercise app.

This version includes bug fixes, language improvements, expanded support for languages, as well as improved clock faces.

Some users reported that the company was offering a discount of 35 percent on the purchase of a brand new Charge 5 in response to this chaos.

Google, Fitbit’s parent corporation, has been reached for a comment.