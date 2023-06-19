After my band disbanded, I found myself handing out Tesco leaflets.

When her former band broke up, a FORMER popstar revealed that she began handing out Tesco leaflets.

S Club Juniors, a noughties-era pop band, made her a star when she was merely teen.

3 S Club Juniors was a very popular band during the first decade of this century Credit: Getty Contributor

3 Rochelle humes opened up to the media about her financial struggles after the end of The band

3 Rochelle Humes is now married to Marvin Humes, and she is also a television presenter Credit: Getty

In 2001 the young pop band, a spinoff of S Club 7 was formed. They disbanded by 2004.

Members included Frankie Bridge (Rocelle Humes), Aaron Renfree (Jay Asforis), Stacey Franks and Calvin Goldspink. Daisy Shelvey, Hannah Richings and Stacey Franks were also present.

Rochelle bravely reveals how life drastically changed when her band disbanded when she was a young girl.

This Morning’s presenter told how he had to get a job despite the fact that he was famous.

Talking to yourself Grace Beverley podcast When S Club Juniors was over, she asked: “What am I going do?”

Because you’ve heard about all these kid performers that have had a weird, bizarre life.

After (S Club Juniors) has ended, I’d like to hand out flyers outside Tesco.

The leaflets I was handing out were not attractive and no one wanted to get them.

Rochelle said: “We were earning good money (during our band days).

It was like helping our parents, we had all nice cars.

The money also ended.

Luckily for Rochelle – who now has an estimated fortune of around £5M – wasn’t “broke” for too long.

The Saturdays was her next chart-topping band after S Club Juniors.

She also started dating future-husband Marvin Humes, of JLS fame, in 2010 and got married two years later.

Meanwhile, Rochelle broke into TV via kids’ show Smile in 2004, going on to bag presenting stints on This Morning, The Xtra Factor and Ninja Warrior UK.