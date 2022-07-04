After Meghan McCain’s Exit, Looks Like The View Is Finally Adding Another Conservative Host

The ViewThis show features a diverse lineup of panelists. Some make more news while on the talk series, but others are less well-known. Megan McCain has been a popular personality on daytime TV since the late 1990s, until last year when she was explained by the conservative host why. She would be leaving. The ViewAfter about four years. The show has been on the air since then. A little bit of a JeopardyTo fill the conservative slot, we will be rotating through a variety of hosts.
After Meghan McCain’s exit, The ViewYou have tried on many guest hosts Names like Mia Love (Gretchen Carlson), Eboni Williams (S.E.) were used to fill her position. Cupp, Alyssa Fairah Griffin and Mary Katherine Ham. Tara Setmayer, Tara Eubanks, Carly Fiorina, and Tara Setmayer also joined the ranks. But, now, after The View hit its 25th anniversary on the air, the show is apparently looking for a more permanent replacement with a conservative bent – and soon.
Insiders close to the production note the current season The ViewThe show will end on August 5th, and fans should find out about the permanent host in advance if everything goes according to plan. An insider said that the NY Post:
Two guest hosts have been filling in more frequently for the conservative side of the table, as far as the current crop is concerned. The ViewIn recent months. This includes Tara Setmayer, Alyssa Griffin, and the previously mentioned Tara Setmayer. At one time, the former was a communications director at Donald Trump. Both Setmayer and Griffin worked together as communications directors for the GOP. She was also a former political commentator on places like CNN, ABC News, and ABC News. Setmayer was a conservative critic during Trump’s tenure, while Griffin worked for him, but she resigned later. Trump has been criticalIn the time since.
The 26th season won’t pick up until after Labor Day, but if this timeline is followed to a tee – which obviously isn’t confirmed at this point – we should have a brand new host filling out the panel more permanently. If Sarah Haines and Joy Behar are still around, this person will join Sarah Haines, Sunny Hostin (Season 26), Sunny Hostin (Season 26)
This news comes after Meghan McCain’s tenure was a success. The ViewEventually, even after the rumor mill indicated, they left She and Whoopi Goldberg apparently couldn’t get along. McCain later said that the show was a failure. “demonized”Hera result of her political ideology during her time on-air. The ViewAlthough the show tried to retain at least one conservative personality during its run Debbie Matenopoulos, the original host of the show, stated that she was not supposed to. “be political.”
A former host is also featured. Meredith Vieira has just spoken out about her time on the showThe series lasted almost a decade from 1997 to 2006. However, the host made it clear that she would not return to the series. “I kind of did my time”The show. Clearly, while some former personalities seem happy to have moved on, there are new names willing to give the daytime talk show a shot, and we’ll just have to wait and see who fills that final chair when the new season gets rolling.