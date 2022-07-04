After Meghan McCain’s Exit, Looks Like The View Is Finally Adding Another Conservative Host

The ViewThis show features a diverse lineup of panelists. Some make more news while on the talk series, but others are less well-known. Megan McCain has been a popular personality on daytime TV since the late 1990s, until last year when she was explained by the conservative host why. She would be leaving. The View After about four years . The show has been on the air since then. A little bit of a Jeopardy To fill the conservative slot, we will be rotating through a variety of hosts.

After Meghan McCain’s exit, The View You have tried on many guest hosts Names like Mia Love (Gretchen Carlson), Eboni Williams (S.E.) were used to fill her position. Cupp, Alyssa Fairah Griffin and Mary Katherine Ham. Tara Setmayer, Tara Eubanks, Carly Fiorina, and Tara Setmayer also joined the ranks. But, now, after The View hit its 25th anniversary on the air, the show is apparently looking for a more permanent replacement with a conservative bent – and soon.

Insiders close to the production note the current season The ViewThe show will end on August 5th, and fans should find out about the permanent host in advance if everything goes according to plan. An insider said that the NY Post:

You are beginning to see familiar faces more and more often. I expect an announcement before August 5, the season’s end. You can see the people returning to the table by watching the show. It’s a valuable experience for the show. It was always the goal to ensure that they were seated at the table.

Two guest hosts have been filling in more frequently for the conservative side of the table, as far as the current crop is concerned. The ViewIn recent months. This includes Tara Setmayer, Alyssa Griffin, and the previously mentioned Tara Setmayer. At one time, the former was a communications director at Donald Trump. Both Setmayer and Griffin worked together as communications directors for the GOP. She was also a former political commentator on places like CNN, ABC News, and ABC News. Setmayer was a conservative critic during Trump’s tenure, while Griffin worked for him, but she resigned later. Trump has been criticalIn the time since.

The 26th season won’t pick up until after Labor Day, but if this timeline is followed to a tee – which obviously isn’t confirmed at this point – we should have a brand new host filling out the panel more permanently. If Sarah Haines and Joy Behar are still around, this person will join Sarah Haines, Sunny Hostin (Season 26), Sunny Hostin (Season 26)

This news comes after Meghan McCain’s tenure was a success. The ViewEventually, even after the rumor mill indicated, they left She and Whoopi Goldberg apparently couldn’t get along . McCain later said that the show was a failure. “demonized”Her a result of her political ideology during her time on-air. The ViewAlthough the show tried to retain at least one conservative personality during its run Debbie Matenopoulos, the original host of the show, stated that she was not supposed to. “be political.”