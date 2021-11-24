After Katie Thurston’s Engagement Ended, The Former Bachelorette Appears To Be Dating One Of Her Exes

Katie Thurston’s engagement to Blake Moynes may not have lasted long beyond The Bachelorette’s Season 17 finale, but Thurston certainly isn’t letting that keep her down. Thurston appears to have moved on from Moynes one month after she announced her split with the show’s dating host. She revealed the last installment of her relationship on Instagram. “12 Days of Messy” challenge.

Katie Thurston has been honoring the album release of Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) by dedicating each one of Swift’s songs to one of her Bachelorette exes each day. Thurston shared his exes on the 12th day of the challenge. “Begin Again (Taylor’s Version)”As a tribute John Hersey who was a contestant in her season of The BacheloretteWho was eliminated in Week 2? Who was eliminated in Week 2. Instagram Stories post showed Thurston and Hersey hanging out in a couple of different places, as Swift’s song about starting a new relationship after heartbreak played in the background, which has fans thinking this post was as much about a romantic future as it was the past.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Katie Thurston shared a throwback video of her first interaction with John Hersey along with other videos from their recent hangs. The BacheloretteHersey emerged from the limousine. After they introduced themselves and Hersey was heading inside, Thurston made a comment aloud about Hersey’s type. Thurston then turned his back and smiled at Thurston.

Katie Thurston dropped some hints regarding her relationship status over the past few days. She mentioned it on Instagram that she was going to stay in the San Diego area — where John Hersey lives — a little longer than originally expected.

San Diego was meant to be a pit stop, but it might start some roots.

John Hersey may only have lasted a few weeks The BacheloretteHe had nothing but positive things to say about Katie Thurston afterward, and his overall experience on the dating program. After his elimination, Hersey shared his gratitude for Thurston in an Instagram post.

Maybe it was because Katie Thurston had such a positive attitude, that John Hersey remained in touch with her all these years later. Season 17 of The Bachelorette even premiered, some eagle-eyed fans thought that Hersey might have been the recipient of Thurston’s final rose after she posted from the California restaurant Duke’s La Jolla, where Hersey worked, with the teasing caption “Something borrowed, something blue.”

Alas! Katie Thurston engaged Blake Moynes at the finale The Bachelorette’s seventeenth season after a roller coaster of drama, awkwardness and one of the biggest fights in franchise history. The long-distance relationship ended in a split after just a few months. It’s nice to see that Thurston has been able to “begin again”With someone she met through her experiences on The Bachelorette.

Katie Thurston’s on-screen romantic journey may be finished, but we’re right in the middle of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. Watch out for Young’s finish with a ring. The BacheloretteThe program airs Tuesdays at 8 PM on ABC. Also, be sure to visit our 2021 TV Schedule for more information about what’s coming up through the end of 2019.