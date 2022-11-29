After Jinger cooks the’most disgusting dish yet’ at her $830K home, Duggar critics are unable to believe it.

DUGGAR critics are calling Jinger’s new recipe “heroic” “most disgusting meal yet” A new video.

Felicity Vuolo was a former TLC actress and showed off her 830k-dollar mansion’s kitchen while cooking alongside Felicity Vuolo (her eldest daughter)

Jinger, 28 years old, took Jinger to her Instagram Felicity (four-year-old) and Jeremy (35 year old) to be in her kitchen.

Felicity used a rolling pin, while Felicity was using the Counting On alum with her hands to form circles of dough to make pizza crusts.

Jinger then showed some new toppings. She filmed a jar coconut curry and demonstrated how it could be used to make her pizza.

This pie had a topping of what seemed to be chopped up chicken. It was almost all in the middle.

Jinger filmed Jeremy throwing the pizzas in their oven, and captured him eating.

She also shared another video to Instagram Stories where she captured a nearly empty platter of pizza.

It was, she claimed, the best in its class. “best” Jeremy seems to be happy with the pizzas they have made so far.

“It’s up there,” He stated.

CRITICS REACT

Jinger’s original YouTube video has been posted RedditWhere the original poster captioned their thread “Only the Vuolos could make pizza look so unappetizing.”

One critic said: “YES. What a grotesque abomination that ‘pizza’ is, and they do not deserve that gorgeous pizza oven.”

One other wrote: “I’m not mad at using curry sauce as pizza sauce, but I’m gonna need financial compensation for that execution.”

Reddit users wrote the following: “They need to spread those toppings out! It’s all clumped in the middle like they’re afraid of falling off the edge.”

Another person chimed in. “That pizza looks like an open diaper.”

An additional person seemed to be in agreement: “I saw the color of that sauce and my mind immediately went to ‘baby poo.'”

Sixth fan: “The Duggars really need to be banned from cooking.”

KITCHEN NIGHTMARES

Jinger was not exonerated for her skills in cooking.

A YouTube video was released by the author on November 18 that teaches how to prepare Indonesian fried Rice.

As with many other things, fans ripped off the tutorial and the recipe.

Beginning the video with a welcoming to her fans, she said: “Welcome back to Jinger’s Kitchen. Today we’re going to Indonesia and we’re making Indonesian fried rice.”

Fans have mocked the star’s culinary skills in the past, and they did so again.

You can also call the video “cringey,” Fans accused TLC’s former star of being a cheater. “no charisma.”

Jinger stared almost incoherently at the camera and said this to her viewers. “This dish is perfect for last-minute prep. I have made this so many times when we have people coming over super last minute because rice is, like, the easiest thing in the world to make and if you have leftover rice and you don’t know what to do with it, this is the perfect fit.”

Two more for the mom-of-two: “My favorite thing about it is you have a seasoning packet that gives you all the yummy flavors so you don’t have to fuss over it.”

Ginger began to share her tips with fans, suggesting that they make their own. “any kind of rice,” By simply placing the rice in an oiled skillet with seasoning packet,

This video was shared by her. RedditWhere haters were open to expressing their disapproval,

One critic said: “Indonesia going ‘What did we ever do to her?'”

One other wrote: “Whatever the opposite of charisma is, she has it.”

Another hater was noted: “Jinger made a 5-minute video about fried rice, which was literally mixing a packet of seasoning as per the instructions on the package into rice. I just… hacks for using seasoning mixes in unexpected way? Sure. Ranch dressing seasoning mixed in with a jar of pickles? I am here for your 1-minute hack video. This? Nope”

Another critic offered his opinion: “Following the directions on a package does not a cooking video make. And what is with dry clothing choices? This color makes her eyes look jaundiced, and the dress is huge on her.”

Another person wrote this: “The way she’s holding the knife… girl you’re gonna cut your fingers off.”

An older critic said: “In SE Asian cooking you always start with a spice paste first and fry until fragrant. And NEVER use olive oil in Asian cooking.”

NONE DELICIOUS

She shared another video last month showing viewers how she makes tacos.

Some people mocked this recipe and claimed that it didn’t look right. “bland,” Among other things.

“Today we are taking a trip to Mexico,” the Counting On alum began with a smile before she added, “and we’re making some tacos so let’s get started.”

The mom-of-two with husband Jeremy cut up some red and yellow peppers and explained the lovebirds once lived in Texas, near Mexico, and would sometimes visit – thus the dish.

She used only steak seasoning to spice the chicken, however she stated “just salt” It is “also very good.”

Jinger made three tacos, and she said that the peppers would be added. “so much flavor.”

It was finished with pico de Gallo and cilantro spice. She also added a side salad of lime. “squeeze on top.”

“And there you have it, tacos” Jinger stated that this video was only 12 minutes long.

Other than salt, there was no mention of sauces, sour-creams or spices in the recipe. “1/4 cup mozzarella cheese” It is used in Italian cuisines as a cheese.

Her video was posted on Youtube but she did not upload it to YouTube Instagram Fans also complained that the recipe wasn’t spicy enough and didn’t taste great. This may be because she isn’t a good cook.

“You don’t cook be for real” One Instagram follower was roasted.

“Well, no. A transplant from Arkansas with no culinary training making bland tacos. So many real cooking shows with real recipes. Stick to what made you famous,” Grill another.

“Cumin, chili powder, chipotle powder, etc, would all make this more flavorful,” I wrote another. “What makes so many reality ‘stars’ think they can teach us to cook?”

