After Italy fails to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, Bukayo Saka meme returns

The World Cup will take place in the second half of this year and one of the greatest footballing nations will not be there. Italy failed to qualify againSurprising scenes at Thursday night

After a last-gasp win, the Italians lost to North Macedonia. This means that the team who beat England less than a decade ago in the finals is staying home this winter.

Their defeat marked one of the worst results in recent international history – and England fans waited all of 10 seconds before rubbing their faces in it.

Anyone who was a fan of the Euros will recall that Italy’s captain Giorgio Chiellini brought down forward Bukayo Saka at a crucial moment in the final.

The cynical challenge – which saw him grab the Arsenal forward by the neck – quickly became a meme, and now England fans have been sharing it once again to mark Italy’s unexpected exit.

England fans were also quick to remind Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci – who famously screamed “it’s coming to Rome” into the TV camera after beating England in the Euro 2020 final – that it wasn’t coming to Rome this winter.

In reality, they were at home.

The social media reactions prove that England fans aren’t upset about losing the Euros final. We’re definitely not still bitter about it. At all…

Thursday’s outcome was truly amazing, as Italy lost the World Cup finals once again to North Macedonia after their semifinal semi-final defeat.

Aleksandar Trajkovski’s last-gasp strike earned the visitors a famous win – and it means that Italy will miss their second world cup in a row.

The Azzurri did not qualify for the World Cup four years ago, their first failure to reach football’s global showpiece tournament.

