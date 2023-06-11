After I had to fly with my kids, I came up with a brilliant travel gadget that is described by parents as being a Godsend.

MUM creates a miraculous product for flying with children after having a “horrible’ experience.

Louisa Williams of Tweed Heads in Australia experienced a 10 hour nightmare with screaming children after the plane she was flying had to be turned around by a volcano.

2 Louisa Williams is a mother of two who has designed an amazing tool for parents worried about traveling with children. Louisa Williams

2 Kooshy Klouds allow babies to travel in comfort. Kooshy Kids

This mum took matters into her hands and created an ingenious gadget to make traveling at 10,000 feet less stressful for families with children.

A versatile inflatable cushion, the Kooshy Kloud, boasts soft plush fabrics and an ergonomic design.

What is the process?

This cosy device, weighing only 150 grams, will wrap your child in comfort inside the airplane seat.

There is also an option to customize the firmness level of the cushions to provide the best comfort to the child.

Louisa, mother-of-two, tells of how her company has grown rapidly.

She told me: “My Dad was an entrepreneur. I’ve always had a spirit of entrepreneurship, even when I was working as a HR officer with Victoria Police.

“I was on maternity leave when I first started my business.

“Originally it was supposed to be a side hustle, but within weeks it was selling out.”

She has intensified her efforts in order to ensure that parents can enjoy a relaxing journey aboard.

Louisa’s folding tray table is a popular way to prevent kids from messing with the table itself, considered as the unhygienic component of the aircraft.

The Her Kooshy Bands Headphones are a great alternative to the bulky headphones provided by cabin staff.

Online, the Kooshy Kloud is praised almost unanimously.

One reviewer stated: “Had a wonderful experience with Kloud during a recent Bali vacation with my 5.5yo son and 2-year-old daughter.

The kids were both able to sleep or sit without needing me to support them. I arrived without having to worry about sore shoulders or legs.

One person said: “Super compact when you fold it in your bag but easy to inflate in seconds in the car or on the plane.”

“An incredible solution when you’re in transit and just cannot get comfortable in your seat.

“I’ve use it for both my kids and myself and will continue to do so for the years it will last!”