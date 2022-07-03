After Hospitalization, Bret Michals is “Ready to Rock”

Poison singer Bret Michaels apologized to fans on Saturday for missing Thursday’s show in Nashville, Tennessee, and promised in a video shared to social media on Saturday that he would give “1,000%” at Saturday night’s show in Jacksonville, Florida.

“First of all, I just want to say to everyone thank you for your incredible well wishes. It has been a rough couple of days for me,”The video was posted on Instagram and Twitter.

“And I just want to say to everyone thank you, it means the world to me. I’m here in Jacksonville, I’m ready to rock and to give you 1,000% of everything I got in the tank right now. I’m not feeling my Sunday best, but I’m going to keep rocking and I’m going to bring it. I cannot be more grateful for such awesome incredible family, friends and fans. Thank you,”He said.

Hours before Saturday’s show, Michaels Shared a post on FacebookAccording to his doctors, he decided not to attend the traditional meet and greet at the Jacksonville show. According to JAX, local news channelThe show ran as planned. However, it was hit by an unexpected downpour.

Michaels didn’t explain why he was hospitalized but Shared a photo on Instagram Friday’s incident with his forearm was reported by BretMichaels.com. He directed his fans to the official site BretMichaels.com where he wrote: “Can’t thank enough Nashville’s incredible & determined medical staff who helped me as you can see with several IV sites to run tests & administer fluids. I’m determined to try to rock Jacksonville & return for a Nashville show someday soon.”

According to TMZMichaels was first reported by Reuters. It is possible that he had an allergic reaction to COVID-19, which may be due to type 1 diabetes, which he has suffered from since childhood.

Poison’s Nashville set was canceled right before they would have hit the stage for the Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.