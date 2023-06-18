After his release from hospital, the ‘hardworking family man” injured in a Nottingham van-and-knife rampage finally breaks his silence.

A survivor of the Nottingham knife and van rampage who was released from hospital has finally broken his silence.

Marcin Gawronski was left with wounds to his head and leg during the attack which left students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and caretaker Ian Coates, 65, dead.

5

5

5

Valdo Calocane, 31, is charged with the murders.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, he is accused of stabbing three people, then stealing the van of Mr Coates and driving into a group of pedestrians. Three were injured.

Gawronski is one of those injured. MailOnline spoke with him today about his shock.

The dad said: “I was hit by the van, but I can’t say anything, the police have told me not to do. I’m feeling ok now, I was released from hospital on Wednesday.”

One of my friends explained that the incident occurred when he had gotten up very early to go to work.

They explained: “It’s awful what happened. It was a terrible accident.

“We’re pleased to see him home with his wife and daughter. He was in hospital for 24-hours and released on Wednesday.”

Sharon Miller also suffered injuries in this horrific incident.

Her husband Martin said: “Sharon is really lucky to be alive. I just want to thank the paramedics and the police for all they’ve done.

“At the moment she is too traumatised to talk about what happened.”

Wayne Birkett (58) and Ms Miller are still hospitalized.

Calocane has appeared before the court for first time.

Calocane only spoke to confirm his date of birth, name, and that he had no permanent address. He was flanked on either side by three security officers as he stood at the dock with a glass back.

The defendant — wearing grey, prison-issue T-shirt, grey joggers and black pumps — glanced nervously towards the public gallery — where half a dozen people were watching the proceedings.

The victims’ families were not present.

Nottingham Judges were not asked to grant bail and the defendant was under no obligation to plead.

He will appear at the city’s crown court on Tuesday.

5

5

