After his positive COVID test, Lin-Manuel Miranda will not be attending Oscars

It will take less than 24 hours for stars to fill the sky. OscarsRed carpet Lin-Manuel Miranda announced he would not be attending the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

“This weekend, my wife tested (positive) for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested (negative), but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night,” Miranda wrote. “Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w/ my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you.”

Miranda, 42, is nominated to win an Oscar for writing best original song contender “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney’s “Encanto,” which will be performed live on the show by Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra. He will be awarded EGOT status if he wins. This signifies that Miranda has been honored with Emmy, Grammy and Oscar awards, as well as Tony and Tony nominations. A handful of other entertainment luminaries are EGOT winners, including John Legend, Rita Moreno and Whoopi Goldberg.

Miranda made his directorial debut this awards season on Jonathan Larson autobiographical musical “tick, tick … BOOM!” and the film heads into the Academy Awards with two nominations: Andrew Garfield is up for best actor for his portrayal of Larson and the movie also has a nod for best film editing.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences devised a complicated COVID-19 policy for guests attending the 94th annual Oscars. Guests are required to show proof of vaccination as well as undergo several rounds of testing ahead of the night’s festivities.

Show performers and award presenters will need to undergo testing while they wait, but will not have to produce proof of vaccination. The New York Times reported Feb. 17.

According to the NYT, masking requirements at the awards show will vary depending on where the seats are located in the theater. Face masks are not required for high-profile nominees or their guests who sit in an orchestra section that is more spread out (closer to the stage, and within the view of television cameras).

In order to be able to sit side-by-side in full-size seated areas, guests in the mezzanine at intermediate level may need masks.

