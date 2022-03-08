After Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones 5 Wraps, Director James Mangold Addresses Fans’ Trailer Questions

The fifth installment in the Indiana Jones series was recently completed. Producer Frank Marshall was delighted to be there. He wore a cool hat that he had. (and making many Indy fans rather jealous), director James Mangold used the opportunity to update interested parties on when we might get an official trailer, image, or even a title treatment. There should be enough footage left over to create a teaser trailer for the next (last?) Indiana Jones movie. Indiana Jones movie. But according to Mangold, we might want to settle in and be patient, because it isn’t coming any time soon. Director Tweeted :

I am officially starting editing INDY today, even though I have been cutting during filming! All those who are interested in trailers and teasers and still drops or first looks as well as other sneak peeks or glimpses should visit this page. Be patient and take it easy!March 7, 2022 More

If we could guess the timing of a trailer dropping, Indiana Jones 5, we’d place it closer to the one-year countdown for the release of the film. Fans will need to wait until June 30, 2023 due to all the schedule changes. Indiana Jones 5… and that’s IF that date holds. The film faced several production problems, including delays due to Harrison Ford, leading man: injuries ?, and Crew member’s tragic death While the movie was being shot in Morocco. But at this stage of production, filming is complete, so James Mangold can head into the edit and assemble his final cut… barring any need for reshoots to clean up anything he’s missing.

Everything about Indiana Jones 5, other than the casting, is still a mystery at this stage of the game. There has been wild speculation about Indiana Jones 5, including the possibility that Indiana Jones 5The archaeologist might be sent. Space . We believe, for the moment, that Nazis may be involved in the plot , and the action will take place in the 1960s, taking into account Harrison Ford’s actual age as the character, and possibly tying into the space race that consumed America during that decade.