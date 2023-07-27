After Frank Fritz was fired and the show’s ratings dropped, American Pickers viewers beg their bosses for a permanent guest.

AMERICAN PICKERS have expressed their gratitude for Pat Regis as a show guest, and they would like to see him hired on a permanent basis.

Pat, the owner of an antiques shop in New York City has been on History Channel many times. She made a cameo appearance again Wednesday evening.

The antiques expert sold the host a colorful sign made of tin.

Pat described the item as “high-end” and “in really good condition” before revealing that he had owned it for over 40 years.

Mike was stunned and said, “Really?” This is why I consider you my hero!

When he turned to the subject of business, he said: “What’s your opinion?”

Pat responded firmly with “Two grands.”

Mike exclaimed, “That was what I thought!” “I was thinking of two grand!”

Then he pointed at their connection and said: “Look what’s happening here!”

Pat quipped back, “Are we related?” And burst into laughter.

Mike nodded, “Yeah.” Could be! He went over to his friend and shook their hands.

Pat shared this sweet exchange with his fans on Instagram. Fans flooded comments praising Pat.

One person wrote, “I could watch Pat every week. He’s amazing.”

One added: “It’s always a pleasure to watch episodes with Pat, and see his collection.”

A third posted: “One of my favorite episodes is the one where you bought the motorcycle from Pat’s living room!

“I remember when you said that it was a motorcycle such as this which keeps collectors awake all night!”

The fan was referring to a 2013 episode, in which Mike found a century-old Royal Pioneer motorbike in Pat’s home.

Pat returned to the show in 2019 when Frank Fritz, the fired host of the show, visited Pat’s store and picked up an extremely rare cycle car.

American Pickers episodes featuring Mike, his brother Robbie and Danielle Colby returned on July 5.

The U.S. Sun revealed exclusively earlier this week that episode three for the third season saw ratings drop by 100,000 more viewers.

Only 713,000 viewers tuned into the episode, as opposed to the 918,000 who watched the first one.

Fans have vowed to boycott the show after the firing of fan-favorite star Frank, 59, in 2021.

On the premier episode, one person said: “I only want to watch American Pickers in reruns with Frank. Keep going.”

Another said: “The one episode I only watch of American Pickers is with FRANK.”

A third asked on the show’s Twitter account: “Why did you screw Frank over?”

FRANK’S FIRING

Frank last appeared on American Pickers during a March 2020 episode, as he took time off to recover from back surgery that left him with 185 stitches and two rods in his spine.

During his time off the show, Frank lost 65 pounds.

He also told The U.S. Sun that he entered rehab for alcohol addiction in Iowa for 77 days.

Frank revealed his feud with co-star Mike during the 2021 interview with The U.S. Sun.

Frank said: “I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.

The show tilts towards him by 1,000%. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much.

“That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the frontman. I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem.”

He even admitted: “I think Mike wants to get his brother Robbie in there to replace me. I don’t know why he’s behaving like that towards me.”

Mike revealed that Frank will no longer appear on the show by 2021.