You can tune into MonarchTo see Susan SarandonIf you are a veteran country music singer, there is a good chance that the premiere made you nervous. It’s possible that Fox’s newest drama, Fox 2, a new drama about a major star who died in Episode 2, has made viewers wonder if it was a scam. Some might wonder if this is the end of Sarandon’s. Dottie?, or if she is still alive and willing to jump in with the talented cast in Episode 3

Unfortunately, she is definitely dead. The good news is that Monarch showrunner Jon FeldmanWe spoke to TVLineAfter confirming Dottie’s death, Feldman said that Susan Sarandon would be with the show in future episodes. This means that killing her wasn’t likely due to money. Feldman explained the process:

Flashbacks keep her alive through the series. She is certainly an important figure on the show. She will be seen in the next episodes throughout the season. Even though she’s technically not with us, she’s very much a part of the show.

It wasn’t difficult to do. MonarchDottie’s life was brought back to life…sort of. As Dottie’s sister NellieThe crowd gasped when Dottie, a hologram of Dottie, appeared to perform a tribute at the funeral. Alter EgoFor a second. The audience was stunned, but her children weren’t, as they knew their mother had an amazing talent for big things.

MonarchThe timeline will not include Susan Sarandon as a character, but the company will keep moving forward. RomanThere are many secrets and skeletons that family keeps. (Trace AdkinsDespite Blake Shelton’s pictures of Albie with Blake Shelton, he looks dangerous. Dottie could be included in flashbacks which will reveal some of the family secrets. This show is sure to evoke strong feelings. EmpireYou are a great vibes. I am already looking forward to more twists and a crazy ending.

There are likely to be flashback scenes. MonarchThis will show Dottie’s children reflecting back on their past with their mother. Dottie’s circumstances were not well known to all children. NickyAfter a fight with cancer, she agreed to allow her to end her life through assisted suicide.

Others, however, may like. LukeAnd GigiAlready, they are beginning to suspect that the circumstances and timing of their mother’s sudden passing are suspicious. Gigi pointed out that their mother’s goodbye notes to them read more like greeting card messages. Luke noticed right at the end of the episode that Nicky’s handwriting was in the letter. There will be many more dramatic events due to Dottie’s final confessions on her deathbed.

Monarch Fox News airsTuesdays at 9:00 pm ET. ET.