After Dale Moss Split Clare Crawley Spends Precious Time With Her Sick Mother.

It seems like the rumor mill got it right this time. The Bachelorette couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss did break up. What caused the split, and did her mom’s illness play a role? Keep reading for all the details, plus an update on Clare Crawley’s mom.

Clare Crawley, Dale Moss split

Earlier this week, we reported on rumors about Clare and Dale’s relationship. Eagle-eyed fans noticed they hadn’t posted anything together in two weeks. Additionally, Dale was spotted out and about alone, including at a friend’s wedding.

Sources confirmed the breakup to Us Weekly. It seems Clare and Dale no longer had the same ‘vision’ about their life together. They got engaged in 2020, just weeks after they met at the ABC dating contest. Clare loved Dale so much that she quit the ABC dating show and moved in with him.





However, they hit a few bumps in their relationship and broke up at the start of the new year. Their roller-coaster romance wasn’t done, though. Clare and Dale decided they wanted to give their relationship another chance.

But now they’ve broken up again. They were never together again.

Former Bachelorette caring for ailing mother

The insider who spilled to Us Weekly about the split reveals that “different visions” led to the breakup. Clare felt that Dale was slowing down with wedding planning.

Clare also wanted to be in California with her mom, not NYC with Dale. As viewers know, Clare’s mom has Alzheimer’s. The reality star opened up more about her mother’s illness on The Bachelorette. Due to the pandemic, there was a large portion of 2020 when Clare couldn’t see her mom.





Unfortunately, signs indicate that her mom isn’t doing so well.

Clare Crawley shares a heartbreaking update about her mom

While Dale is partying it up in NYC, Clare Crawley is back in Sacramento near her family. Over the weekend, she shared a video on her Instagram Stories of her mom petting Elby, one of Clare’s beloved dogs.

In the sweet clip, Clare’s mom lovingly strokes Elby’s ears and fur. Clare wrote that she’s “not wishing away time” on the video. It seems like she is running out of time with her mother.





The source did tell the outlet that Clare and Dale love and support each other, even if they aren’t together.

It’s not surprising that Clare & Dale broke up. Please comment below with your thoughts.

Please send your best wishes to Clare, her family, and friends.

Will Michelle Young find love as the next Bachelorette? Season 18 will begin Tuesday, October 19.