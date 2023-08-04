After-credits The Trench scene runtime, status and review

HITC provides a Meg 2 The Trench scene runtime, status and summary.

This summer there are many blockbusters that will make you scream in fear. The latest is Meg 2: The Trench. Just kidding, you’re going to have a huge smile on your face watching Meg 2: The Trench, which promises audiences an exhilarating and wild ride at the movies. Jason Statham reprises the role of Jonas Taylor from the original 2018 movie, which was an adaptation of Steve Alten’s 1997 novel. This sequel is based on his 1999 follow-up The Trench, and trailers tease that they’ve gone bigger—much bigger—for this second outing. Before sitting down with your popcorn, on the other hand, let’s break down the Meg 2: The Trench post-credits scene status, runtime and recap of the first movie.

Is there a scene after the credits in Meg 2 The Trench?

Meg 2: The Trench doesn’t tease more to come with the addition of a slick post-credits scene, so audiences can leave the theater once the credits roll without fear of missing an extra scene with the ferocious megalodon.

The first movie didn’t include a stinger either, standing out against a sea of superhero movies that tend to offer one or two extra scenes before the lights in the cinema come up.

Although there's no post-credits sequence, director Ben Wheatley has said that third installments could expand franchise.

“You don’t want to talk about it until Meg 2 is out,” he began to tell Total Film, “but I hope [to see a third movie]. There’s a lot more to explore in that world. It’s very rich. The international-ness of it is very interesting.”

A sequel hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s promising to learn the filmmaker is open to dipping his toes into the series again.

You can watch the full runtime of Meg 2, The Trench.

The total runtime of Meg 2 is 116 mins (one hour, fifty-six in total).

This action-packed second installment is only three minutes longer that its predecessor. The first entry, of course, had to include a great deal more information than the sequel.

Meg 2: The Trench, which is currently being screened in 2D and 3D formats.

The Trench: A recap of The Meg Before Meg 2.

Jonas, who is a rescue dive and fails to save his crew members by telling them that a large mysterious creature is attacking the sub. He isn’t believed and is disgraced by his peers, compelling him to retreat to Thailand.

Five years later Jack Morris, a billionaire, meets Dr. Minway Zhang in an underwater research center called Mana One. He works there with his daughter Suyin, who is a marine biologist. They plan to send professionals further into the Mariana Trench that any person has ever traveled. Jonas, who had retired from the military, is summoned to rescue three passengers whose vessel was attacked by an unknown creature. Additional incentive? One of the people trapped inside is his ex-wife.

The mission is a success, although one of the passengers sacrifices his life to save the others from the creature, which we learn is a megalodon, the world’s largest predator long believed to have been extinct.

Upon returning to the research center, it’s established that Meg has broken through the barrier and into the waters neighboring the facility.

Jonas is forced to pursue and kill the monster. This leads Suyin to do a cage jump that almost ends in tragedy. Following the team’s strenuous efforts, Jonas is able to attach a tracker to the Meg, and a poison dart is believed to have killed it.

They haul the carcass aboard but learn that it’s not the Meg they were after when the real thing launches onto the boat, wrecking it, and taking the dead shark with it.

Zhang dies in the commotion, fuelling Suyin’s thirst for revenge as the team continues to hunt down the biggest Meg, which is headed for a crowded beach in Sanya Bay, China. Jonas and the monster face off in a high-stakes showdown.

He kills it before the other sharks come to eat its flesh. Jonas, after a successful victory, considers going on vacation with Suyin’s daughter Meiying. The sound of another Meg confirms the fact that the creatures were more frightening than expected, establishing the sequel.

Meg 2 : The Trench opens in cinemas on August 4, 2023.